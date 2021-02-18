- Commercial weekly highlights—18 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Contracts
- Establishing jurisdiction for claims in tort—when is a parent company liable for its subsidiary? (Okpabi v Royal Dutch Shell)
- Inducing a subsidiary’s breach of contract (Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd v James Kemball Ltd)
- Is AstraZeneca obliged to supply the EU with sufficient coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines?
- Offer and acceptance and trade custom applied to arbitration agreements (Black Sea Commodities v Lemarc Agromond)
- Data protection
- Appeal dismissed by Upper Tribunal for skipping PECR and bundling kangaroos in political newsletters (Leave.EU Group and Eldon Insurance Services v ICO)
- Intellectual property
More...
- Authorship and ownership of works in the course of employment (Penhallurick v MD5)
- Public procurement
- Exclusion grounds in public procurement—requiring voluntary self-cleaning at point of tender (RTS v Vlaams Gewest)
- Consumer protection
- Complaint filed against TikTok for several alleged breaches of consumer law
- Report published into how to bolster UK competition and consumer laws
- FCA consultation on cancellations and refunds
- Lastminute.com urged to pay outstanding refunds or face legal action
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—17 February 2021
- ASA’s third monitoring sweeps finds decrease in age-restricted ads
- E-commerce
- Consultation launched on Digital Dispute Resolution Rules
- Insurance Europe paper discusses liability and artificial intelligence
- Supplier management
- Business and human rights legislation and the enforcement question—a report by Kingsley Napley LLP and Dr Rachel Chambers
- NI Department of Justice launches consultations on transparency in modern slavery
- ICSA poll suggests which issues are likely to be biggest considerations of 2021
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—Commons briefing examines governance and dispute settlement provisions in TCA
- Importing and exporting—post-Brexit transition guidance from Defra
- Rights to work in the UK—post-Brexit transition guidance from UK Visas and Immigration
- UKNI marking—post-Brexit transition guidance from BEIS
- Brexit bulletin—new £20m fund announced to support SMEs
- International
- Beyond Brexit—new rules to reinforce EU powers in trade disputes enter into force
- Beyond Brexit—DIT publishes new trade and investment data collection
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- ABI director discusses lessons learned from the coronavirus (COVID-19) business interruption test case
- DfE still committed to support SMEs amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- FCA business interruption test case—submissions to the Supreme Court on draft declarations
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- Latest Q&A
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
- Contact us
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes an analysis of the Supreme Court case of Okpabi v Royal Dutch Shell concerning a claim brought against a UK domiciled parent company in tort for the acts/omissions of a non-UK domiciled subsidiary, an analysis of the Court of Appeal’s judgment in Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd v James Kemball Ltd concerning a parent company inducing a subsidiary’s breach of contract, an analysis of the First Tier Tribunal’s decision in Leave.EU Group and Eldon Insurance Services v ICO concerning contracvention of PECR 2003 on the use of email for direct marketing purposes and an analysis of the judgment in Penhallurick v MD5 concerning authorship and ownership of works in the course of employment.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.