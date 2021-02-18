Sign-in Help
Commercial weekly highlights—18 February 2021

  • Contracts
  • Establishing jurisdiction for claims in tort—when is a parent company liable for its subsidiary? (Okpabi v Royal Dutch Shell)
  • Inducing a subsidiary’s breach of contract (Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd v James Kemball Ltd)
  • Is AstraZeneca obliged to supply the EU with sufficient coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines?
  • Offer and acceptance and trade custom applied to arbitration agreements (Black Sea Commodities v Lemarc Agromond)
  • Data protection
  • Appeal dismissed by Upper Tribunal for skipping PECR and bundling kangaroos in political newsletters (Leave.EU Group and Eldon Insurance Services v ICO)
  • Intellectual property
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes an analysis of the Supreme Court case of Okpabi v Royal Dutch Shell concerning a claim brought against a UK domiciled parent company in tort for the acts/omissions of a non-UK domiciled subsidiary, an analysis of the Court of Appeal’s judgment in Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd v James Kemball Ltd concerning a parent company inducing a subsidiary’s breach of contract, an analysis of the First Tier Tribunal’s decision in Leave.EU Group and Eldon Insurance Services v ICO concerning contracvention of PECR 2003 on the use of email for direct marketing purposes and an analysis of the judgment in Penhallurick v MD5 concerning authorship and ownership of works in the course of employment. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

