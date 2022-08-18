- Commercial weekly highlights—18 August 2022
- In this issue:
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—17 August 2022
- Contracts
- The Chancery Lane Project publishes new climate clauses for shipping and finance
- HM Land Registry updates guidance on electronic signatures for supporting documents and application forms
- Bitar v Bank of Beirut SAL [2022] EWHC 2163 (QB)
- Jones and another v McCarthy [2022] EWHC 2186 (Ch)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
More...
- Liberty says hotels £30m business interruption claim cannot stand
- Data protection
- TheCityUK highlights risks of global data regulation fragmentation
- E-commerce
- CTSI welcomes Which? investigation into sale of online weapons
- Intellectual property rights
- The Law Commission digital assets consultation—a proposal for property rights reform
- Supplier management
- BEIS starts to bite—a look at the first NSIA prohibition and BEIS' new NSIA guidance
- Rio Tinto treads carefully amid frosty geopolitical relations
- Supply of goods
- European Commission publishes documents on product safety
- BEIS publishes guidance on how to conform with UKCA marking
- Supply of services
- Comment—carmakers await clarity on access to repair data as three cases land at Court of Justice
- International
- UK launches consultations with the EU over access to scientific programmes
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—16 August 2022
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Note
- Updated Precedents
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: news of the judgment in Bitar v Bank of Beirut SAL allowing a claim for the repayment of money due to contractual obligations, news of the The Chancery Lane Project publishing new climate clauses for shipping and finance, news that BEIS has published new guidance on how to conform with the UK Conformity Assessment and the latest ASA rulings.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.