Commercial weekly highlights—18 August 2022

Published on: 18 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
  • ASA rulings—17 August 2022
  • Contracts
  • The Chancery Lane Project publishes new climate clauses for shipping and finance
  • HM Land Registry updates guidance on electronic signatures for supporting documents and application forms
  • Bitar v Bank of Beirut SAL [2022] EWHC 2163 (QB)
  • Jones and another v McCarthy [2022] EWHC 2186 (Ch)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: news of the judgment in Bitar v Bank of Beirut SAL allowing a claim for the repayment of money due to contractual obligations, news of the The Chancery Lane Project publishing new climate clauses for shipping and finance, news that BEIS has published new guidance on how to conform with the UK Conformity Assessment and the latest ASA rulings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

