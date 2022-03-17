LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Commercial weekly highlights—17 March 2022

Published on: 17 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  Commercial weekly highlights—17 March 2022
  In this issue:
  • Ukraine conflict
  • Expert analysis—what tighter US sanctions against Russia mean for companies
  • Ukraine conflict—FCDO reports sanctions for 386 Russian lawmakers who supported invasion
  • Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
  • ASA rulings—16 March 2022
  • Five companies fined for making unsolicited direct marketing calls to elderly
  • EDPS calls for greater limits on online targeted advertising
  • CMA to investigate Google and Meta over online advertising
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the High Court decision in Law by Design Ltd v Ali considering the enforceability of non-compete covenants, analysis of the decision in Sharp v Viterra considering the quantification of damages under the default clause for non-acceptance of goods in GAFTA contracts, the launch of investigations by the Competition and Markets Authority and the European Commission of Google and Meta over online advertising, and the latest ASA rulings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

