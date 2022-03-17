- Commercial weekly highlights—17 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Ukraine conflict
- Expert analysis—what tighter US sanctions against Russia mean for companies
- Ukraine conflict—FCDO reports sanctions for 386 Russian lawmakers who supported invasion
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—16 March 2022
- Five companies fined for making unsolicited direct marketing calls to elderly
- EDPS calls for greater limits on online targeted advertising
- CMA to investigate Google and Meta over online advertising
More...
- European Commission opens antitrust investigation into Google and Meta Agreement
- Agency and distribution
- CMA announces review of retained Motor Vehicle Block Exemption Regulation
- Confidential information
- Open part of Attorney General’s interim injunction application to be heard in public (HM’s Attorney General v BBC)
- Consumer protection
- Intermediary traders and their obligations under distance contracts (‘Tiketa’ Uab v M. Š.,‘Baltic Music’ Všl)
- CMA advises on how competition and consumer law can meet environmental goals
- CMA publishes questionnaire on IVF guidance
- Contracts
- GAFTA default clause and damages for non-acceptance of goods (Sharp v Viterra)
- Non-compete covenants in shareholder and service agreements—what is reasonable? (Law by Design Ltd v Ali)
- Barrister owed no duty to scheme investors for tax advice to promoters (McClean v Thornhill)
- First third-party debt order granted by the English High Court in relation to cryptocurrency
- HM Treasury updates consultation outcome on RPI Methodology
- Data protection
- Commission opens feedback period on Data Act proposal
- E-commerce
- Cyberflashing to become a criminal offence under the Online Safety Bill
- BEUC criticises DSA safety check exemptions for small online traders
- DCMS publishes response to consultation on digital identities and attributes
- Intellectual property
- UK prior rights are relevant to EUTMs after all—important Brexit developments
- International
- ICC and WTO launch paperless trade toolkit
- Brexit Bulletin—UKTBC publishes annual report 2021–22
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—14 March 2022
- Brexit Bulletin—Commons briefing examines Northern Ireland Protocol
- DCMS has published its economic estimates for trade in 2020
- UK Trade and Business Commission calls for improved alignment with EU
- Public procurement
- EU reaches political agreement on International Procurement Instrument
- Sale and supply of goods
- MEPs call for right to repair proposal
- Brexit: One year on—Episode 4—impact on goods
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the High Court decision in Law by Design Ltd v Ali considering the enforceability of non-compete covenants, analysis of the decision in Sharp v Viterra considering the quantification of damages under the default clause for non-acceptance of goods in GAFTA contracts, the launch of investigations by the Competition and Markets Authority and the European Commission of Google and Meta over online advertising, and the latest ASA rulings.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.