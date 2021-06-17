Commercial weekly highlights—17 June 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: the court’s decision in Phoenix v Henley on incorporation of standards terms, the Unfair Contract Terms Act 1977 and contractual completion, the launch of the newly renamed UK International Consumer Centre (UKICC), a report from the National Audit Office (NAO) on protecting consumers from unsafe products, the launch of a study by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) into the Apple and Google mobile ecosystems and its consultation on proposed commitments regarding Google’s Privacy Sandbox changes, and analysis of the court’s decision in R (Good Law Project) v Minister for the Cabinet Office (Defendant) Public First (Interested Party) that the direct award of a government contract to ‘Public First’ was unlawful. or to read the full analysis.