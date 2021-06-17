- Commercial weekly highlights—17 June 2021
- Contracts
- Incorporation of standard terms, UCTA, contractual completion (Phoenix v Henley)
- Consumer protection
- BEREC publishes study on consumer behaviour on digital communication platforms
- European Commission enters talks with TikTok on consumer protection breaches
- Norton extends refund rights following sector-wide CMA investigation
- UK government funds and relaunches consumer service with new international focus
- CMA publishes guidance on IVF clinics’ advertising and consumer rights
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings for 16 June 2021
- European Citizens’ Initiative launched proposing to ban ads for fossil fuels
- ICCL accuses online advertising industry of data breaches
- CMA launches study into Apple and Google mobile ecosystems
- ASA publishes update on children’s exposure to age-restricted TV ads
- CMA consults on proposed commitments regarding Google’s Privacy Sandbox changes
- E-commerce
- Recommendation on a common Union Toolbox for European Digital Identity Framework published in Official Journal
- Sale and supply of goods
- NAO calls on government to ensure regulators have powers to enforce product safety
- Guidance published on placing certain products on the market in Northern Ireland
- Data protection
- Belgian authority welcomes ruling on ‘one-stop-shop’ (Facebook Ireland and others)
- Papa John’s given monetary penalty by ICO for unlawful marketing messages
- EDPS publishes summary of key case law on third-country data transfers
- Public procurement
- Urgency test for interim relief not met in challenge to pandemic negotiated procedure procurement without prior publication (Inivos Ltd and Inivos BV v European Commission)
- Direct award of government contract to ‘Public First’ unlawful (R (Good Law Project) v Minister for the Cabinet Office (Defendant) Public First (Interested Party))
- Permission granted in judicial review challenge to antibody test procurement (Good Law Project v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care (Defendant) and Abingdon Health (Interested Party))
- Intellectual property
- Database right (‘CV-Online Latvia’ SIA v ‘Melons’ SIA)
- EU IPO publishes paper on IP infringement on social media
- EURid updates advice to UK registrants with suspended .EU domains
- European Commission opens consultation on rules around legal protection of databases
- International
- Beyond Brexit—Prime Minister announces UK has secured free trade deal with Australia
- Beyond Brexit—Commons briefing examines the CPTPP
- Providing services and travelling for business—post-Brexit transition guidance from DIT
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—14 June 2021
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: the court’s decision in Phoenix v Henley on incorporation of standards terms, the Unfair Contract Terms Act 1977 and contractual completion, the launch of the newly renamed UK International Consumer Centre (UKICC), a report from the National Audit Office (NAO) on protecting consumers from unsafe products, the launch of a study by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) into the Apple and Google mobile ecosystems and its consultation on proposed commitments regarding Google’s Privacy Sandbox changes, and analysis of the court’s decision in R (Good Law Project) v Minister for the Cabinet Office (Defendant) Public First (Interested Party) that the direct award of a government contract to ‘Public First’ was unlawful.
