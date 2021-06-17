menu-search
Commercial weekly highlights—17 June 2021

Published on: 17 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Contracts
  • Incorporation of standard terms, UCTA, contractual completion (Phoenix v Henley)
  • Consumer protection
  • BEREC publishes study on consumer behaviour on digital communication platforms
  • European Commission enters talks with TikTok on consumer protection breaches
  • Norton extends refund rights following sector-wide CMA investigation
  • UK government funds and relaunches consumer service with new international focus
  • CMA publishes guidance on IVF clinics’ advertising and consumer rights
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: the court’s decision in Phoenix v Henley on incorporation of standards terms, the Unfair Contract Terms Act 1977 and contractual completion, the launch of the newly renamed UK International Consumer Centre (UKICC), a report from the National Audit Office (NAO) on protecting consumers from unsafe products, the launch of a study by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) into the Apple and Google mobile ecosystems and its consultation on proposed commitments regarding Google’s Privacy Sandbox changes, and analysis of the court’s decision in R (Good Law Project) v Minister for the Cabinet Office (Defendant) Public First (Interested Party) that the direct award of a government contract to ‘Public First’ was unlawful. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

