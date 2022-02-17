Commercial weekly highlights—17 February 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the High Court decision in Provimi France SAS v Stour Bay Company Ltd considering whether a set of standards terms and conditions were incorporated by reference to a course of dealings, news of the Supreme Court judgement in Bloomberg LP v ZXC upholding the decision that a person under criminal investigation has a reasonable expectation of privacy in respect of information relating to the investigation and analysis of Ansari v Google UK Ltd in which the court found that the UK subsidiary was not inherently liable for GDPR compliance by its US parent company. or to read the full analysis.