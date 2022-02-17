LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Commercial weekly highlights—17 February 2022

Published on: 17 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
  • ASA rulings—16 February 2022
  • CMA secures Privacy Sandbox commitments from Google
  • ASA and CAP update on superimposed text guidance
  • Confidential information
  • Supreme Court confirms reasonable expectation of privacy during criminal investigations (Bloomberg LP v ZXC)
  • Consumer protection
  • Commission opens public consultation on the Package Travel Directive evaluation
This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the High Court decision in Provimi France SAS v Stour Bay Company Ltd considering whether a set of standards terms and conditions were incorporated by reference to a course of dealings, news of the Supreme Court judgement in Bloomberg LP v ZXC upholding the decision that a person under criminal investigation has a reasonable expectation of privacy in respect of information relating to the investigation and analysis of Ansari v Google UK Ltd in which the court found that the UK subsidiary was not inherently liable for GDPR compliance by its US parent company. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

