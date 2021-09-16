- Commercial weekly highlights—16 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Agency
- Court of Justice rules that software delivered electronically does constitute a sale of goods (The Software Incubator Ltd v Computer Associates UK Ltd, Case C 410/19)
- Contracts
- The relationship between contractual termination and repudiatory breach (Digital Capital Ltd v Genesis Mining Iceland)
- Are we exclusive? High Court reviews key contractual principles in the context of ‘casual’ commercial relationships (Zymurgorium Ltd v Hammonds of Knutsford plc)
- Consumer protection
- Court of Justice clarifies maritime passengers’ rights (Irish Ferries Ltd v National Transport Authority)
- Jurisdiction challenge—cross-border fatal claim arising from clinical negligence (Flowers and others v Centro Medico Salus Baleares SL and another)
- CMA action leads to developer’s commitment to remove lease terms doubling ground rent
- Sale and supply of goods
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) PPE, CE conformity and the Sale of Goods Act 1979 (Local Boy’z Ltd v Malu NV)
- Defra opens consultation on the impact of animal welfare labelling
- Data protection
- Details of UK privacy regime overhaul lay out likely GDPR flashpoints for EU
- Consultation launched by DCMS on reforms to UK data protection and ePrivacy regime
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—15 September 2021
- ISBA introduces Code of Conduct for influencer marketing
- E-commerce
- New fund launched to tackle child sexual abuse online
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) BI update—denial of access—access granted? (Policyholders v China Taiping)
- Responses published to recommendations for PCR coronavirus (COVID-19) test market
- CMA publishes guidance on improving coronavirus (COVID-19) PCR testing market
- International
- President of the European Commission delivers State of the Union 2021
- European Commission publishes ‘Path to the Digital Decade’
- EU to propose ban on forced labour-linked products, Von der Leyen says
- Brexit Bulletin—government revises timetable for introducing full border controls for EU imports
- Beyond Brexit—DIT sets out next phase of UK trade strategy
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—13 September 2021
- European Commission publishes sustainability and competition policy brief
- Ministry of Justice letter regarding the UK acceding to the Lugano Convention
- Approved draft VBER rules published in Official Journal
- Commission announces Export Control Regulation enters into force today
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
- Useful information
- Contact us
Article summary
This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: news of the Court of Justice ruling in The Software Incubator Ltd v Computer Associates UK Ltd that software delivered electronically does constitute a sale of goods for the purposes of the EU Commercial Agents Directive, an analysis of the judgment in Digital Capital Ltd v Genesis Mining Iceland concerning the relationship between contractual termination rights and repudiatory breach, analysis of the Court of Justice decision in Irish Ferries Ltd v National Transport Authority concerning maritime passenger rights and analysis of the judgement in Local Boy’z Ltd v Malu NV which addresses who is responsible for ensuring compliance with EU and UK regulatory standards of hastily procured PPE, plus the latest news including a public consultation on the UK’s data protection regime, the action from the CMA which has led to a developer’s commitment to remove lease terms doubling ground rent, the CMA guidance on improving coronavirus (COVID-19) PCR testing market, a new code of conduct for influencer marketing and the State of the Union 2021 speech from the President of the European Commission.
