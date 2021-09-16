Commercial weekly highlights—16 September 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: news of the Court of Justice ruling in The Software Incubator Ltd v Computer Associates UK Ltd that software delivered electronically does constitute a sale of goods for the purposes of the EU Commercial Agents Directive, an analysis of the judgment in Digital Capital Ltd v Genesis Mining Iceland concerning the relationship between contractual termination rights and repudiatory breach, analysis of the Court of Justice decision in Irish Ferries Ltd v National Transport Authority concerning maritime passenger rights and analysis of the judgement in Local Boy’z Ltd v Malu NV which addresses who is responsible for ensuring compliance with EU and UK regulatory standards of hastily procured PPE, plus the latest news including a public consultation on the UK’s data protection regime, the action from the CMA which has led to a developer’s commitment to remove lease terms doubling ground rent, the CMA guidance on improving coronavirus (COVID-19) PCR testing market, a new code of conduct for influencer marketing and the State of the Union 2021 speech from the President of the European Commission. or to read the full analysis.