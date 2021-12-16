- Commercial weekly highlights—16 December 2021
- In this issue:
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—15 December 2021
- Joint Committee on Online Safety Bill publishes report on UK’s proposed online harms laws
- New guidance on misleading environmental claims in advertising published
- ASA adds new Appendix to CAP Code with rules on VSP advertising
- A new challenge for food businesses and enforcement authorities—the Food (Promotion and Placement) (England) Regulations 2021
- Consumer protection
- CMA publishes interim report on its mobile ecosystems market study
More...
- ABI issues guidance on new FCA pricing rules for home and private motor insurance
- CMA announces stay on court action against Teletext holidays
- Contracts
- Purchaser’s right to repayment of advance paid in event of Force Majeure upheld by Court of Appeal (Nord Naphtha Ltd v New Stream Trading AG)
- Estoppel by convention and interpreting unusual terms (ABN AMRO Bank NV v Royal and Sun Alliance Insurance plc)
- Privy Council considers choice of arbitral institution and rules in international arbitration in Mauritius (Flashbird v Compagnie de Sécurité Privée et Industrielle)
- E-commerce
- WTO ministers propose free data flow with trust policy
- MEPs have voted for more stringent DSA
- Committee publishes follow-up report on digital regulation
- Twitter has issued a joint public policy statement on the DSA
- Intellectual property
- Court of Appeal ruling on ownership of copyright in software created in ‘personal time’ (Penhallurick v MD5 Ltd)
- International
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—13 December 2021
- Agreement in principle reached on Digital Economy Agreement with Singapore
- Franchising
- USA—AAA award vacated after arbitrator’s powers imperfectly executed (Subway International v Subway Russia Franchising Company)
- Public procurement
- PAC publishes report on failing government digital programmes
- Transforming Public Procurement—a first glance at the government response to the consultation
- Public procurement reform in the UK—three key take-aways from the government response to the Green Paper Consultation on Transforming Public Procurement
- Sale and supply of goods
- European Parliament has called the Commission to strengthen rules on toy safety
Article summary
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the Court of Appeal case Nord Naphtha Ltd v New Stream Trading AG concerning a purchaser’s right to repayment under a force majeure clause, analysis of ABN AMRO Bank NV v Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance regarding marine insurance contracts, analysis of the government response to the Green Paper Consultation on Transforming Public Procurement, and latest ASA rulings.
