LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Commercial / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Commercial weekly highlights—16 December 2021

Published on: 16 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Commercial weekly highlights—16 December 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
  • ASA rulings—15 December 2021
  • Joint Committee on Online Safety Bill publishes report on UK’s proposed online harms laws
  • New guidance on misleading environmental claims in advertising published
  • ASA adds new Appendix to CAP Code with rules on VSP advertising
  • A new challenge for food businesses and enforcement authorities—the Food (Promotion and Placement) (England) Regulations 2021
  • Consumer protection
  • CMA publishes interim report on its mobile ecosystems market study
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the Court of Appeal case Nord Naphtha Ltd v New Stream Trading AG concerning a purchaser’s right to repayment under a force majeure clause, analysis of ABN AMRO Bank NV v Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance regarding marine insurance contracts, analysis of the government response to the Green Paper Consultation on Transforming Public Procurement, and latest ASA rulings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Medco

Medco

MedcoSTOP PRESS: A new RTA small claims protocol for whiplash claims comes into effect for accidents occurring on or after 31 May 2021. The small claims track limit for personal injury claims arising from an RTA is increased to £5000 in respect of general damages for pain, suffering and loss of

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsuranceWhat is the right of subrogation?In the context of insurance and reinsurance, the right of subrogation entitles an insurer or reinsurer, having indemnified the (re)insured, to ‘step into its shoes’ to bring an action in the (re)insured’s name. For the purpose

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use itA guide to specific terminology used in this Practice Note is provided—see below.What is a derivative claim?A derivative claim (or derivative action) is a claim brought or continued by a shareholder on behalf of the company in relation to a breach of

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Tenant's request for a new business tenancyThese drafting notes are for use when completing a tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954. They are intended to be used when completing the prescribed form under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, Part 2 (Notices)

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More