Legal News

Commercial weekly highlights—15 September 2022

Published on: 15 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • Editor’s note—a message from LexisNexis® following the death of The Queen
  • Death of Her Majesty
  • Government announces bank holiday and updates on Queen’s funeral arrangements
  • Cabinet Office publishes National Mourning Guidance
  • Consumer protection
  • BEUC welcomes European General Court’s decision in Google Android case
  • JRC publishes findings of four scientific studies related to food information
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: information regarding the death of Her Majesty, analyses and updates on the Procurement Bill and news of updates to the Online Safety Bill. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Defects liability period and rectification of defectsIt is common in construction projects for defects to manifest or appear in the works. Most construction contracts require the contractor to return to site to rectify (also known as ‘make good’) defects which arise or are discovered during a

IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to an end and significant

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?THIS PRACTICE NOTE APPLIES TO SCHEMES ENTERING THE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE SCHEME FROM 1 JANUARY 2012.Where a scheme, its employer(s) and individual members have satisfied the criteria for eligibility into the Financial Assistance Scheme

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sectorOn 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise

