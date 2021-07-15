menu-search
Legal News

Commercial weekly highlights—15 July 2021

Published on: 15 July 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Contracts
  • Court of Appeal—non-exclusive jurisdiction clause renders Article 33 of Brussels I (recast) inapplicable (Perform Content Services Ltd v Ness Global Services Ltd)
  • Knowledge and time bar clauses (Arab Lawyers Network Co v Thomson Reuters)
  • Correcting a mistake in an RPI rent review clause (Monsolar IQ Ltd v Woden Park Ltd)
  • FCA business interruption test case declarations published​
  • Data protection
  • Court of Justice rules on communication to the public and the processing of personal data in relation to peer to peer networks (Mircom (M.I.C.M.) Ltd v Telenet)
  • EDPB publishes final version of guidelines 07/2020 on the concepts of controller and processor
Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: a decision from the Court of Appeal that held non-exclusive jurisdiction clauses render Article 33 of Brussels I inapplicable, the final guidelines from the European Data Protection Board on the concepts of controller and processor and details of the complaint from the European Consumer Organisation against Whatsapp for breaching EU consumer law. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

