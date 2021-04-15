- Commercial weekly highlights—15 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—European Parliamentary Committees schedule vote on consent recommendation for EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC publishes report on scrutiny of the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee and Northern Ireland Protocol
- Contracts
- Can an exclusion clause or liability cap apply to a deliberate or fundamental breach? (Mott MacDonald v Trant Engineering)
- Continuing duties after Walsham—limitation and the pitfalls of delay (Equitas v Sande Investments)
- Enforceability of restrictive covenants in a shareholders’ agreement and the assessment of damages for breach (Score Draw v PNH International)
- European Commission to oppose UK accession to Lugano Convention
- Agency and distribution
- Agency—undisclosed commission—rescission—whether fiduciary relationship required (Wood v Commercial First Business)
- Consumer protection
- BEUC publishes position papers on proposed DMA and DSA
- CMA launches investigation into Groupon following concerns regarding practices
- CMA action results in Facebook taking down fake reviews
- Exclusion clauses in online consumer contracts (Green v Betfred)
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—14 April 2021
- E-commerce
- BEREC to hold workshop on market entry in the context of the DMA
- Intellectual property
- Copyright and hyperlinking—Court of Appeal declines to depart from EU retained law (TuneIn v Warner Music)
- Data protection
- EDPB announces outcome of 48th plenary session
- EDPB announces adoption of opinions on draft UK adequacy decisions
- Think Tank publishes analysis by EPRS on data flows following Brexit
- International
- BExA looks at the impact of Brexit on the use of Incoterms
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—12 April 2021
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
Article summary
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the Court of Appeal’s decision in Wood v Commercial First Business on whether a fiduciary duty is necessary to grant civil remedies for the payment of a bribe or secret commission, analysis of the judgment in Mott MacDonald v Trant Engineering on whether an exclusion clause or liability cap apply to a deliberate or fundamental breach, analysis of the judgment in Green v Betfred on exclusion clauses in online consumer contracts, the Court of Appeal’s refusal to depart from EU retained law in the context of a copyright infringement case (TuneIn v Warner Music), and publication of an analysis by the British Exporters Association on the impact of Brexit on the use of Incoterms.
