Commercial weekly highlights—15 April 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the Court of Appeal’s decision in Wood v Commercial First Business on whether a fiduciary duty is necessary to grant civil remedies for the payment of a bribe or secret commission, analysis of the judgment in Mott MacDonald v Trant Engineering on whether an exclusion clause or liability cap apply to a deliberate or fundamental breach, analysis of the judgment in Green v Betfred on exclusion clauses in online consumer contracts, the Court of Appeal’s refusal to depart from EU retained law in the context of a copyright infringement case (TuneIn v Warner Music), and publication of an analysis by the British Exporters Association on the impact of Brexit on the use of Incoterms. or to read the full analysis.