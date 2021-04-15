Sign-in Help
Home / Commercial / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Commercial weekly highlights—15 April 2021

Commercial weekly highlights—15 April 2021
Published on: 15 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Commercial weekly highlights—15 April 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—European Parliamentary Committees schedule vote on consent recommendation for EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
  • Brexit Bulletin—ESC publishes report on scrutiny of the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee and Northern Ireland Protocol
  • Contracts
  • Can an exclusion clause or liability cap apply to a deliberate or fundamental breach? (Mott MacDonald v Trant Engineering)
  • Continuing duties after Walsham—limitation and the pitfalls of delay (Equitas v Sande Investments)
  • Enforceability of restrictive covenants in a shareholders’ agreement and the assessment of damages for breach (Score Draw v PNH International)
  • European Commission to oppose UK accession to Lugano Convention
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the Court of Appeal’s decision in Wood v Commercial First Business on whether a fiduciary duty is necessary to grant civil remedies for the payment of a bribe or secret commission, analysis of the judgment in Mott MacDonald v Trant Engineering on whether an exclusion clause or liability cap apply to a deliberate or fundamental breach, analysis of the judgment in Green v Betfred on exclusion clauses in online consumer contracts, the Court of Appeal’s refusal to depart from EU retained law in the context of a copyright infringement case (TuneIn v Warner Music), and publication of an analysis by the British Exporters Association on the impact of Brexit on the use of Incoterms. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Wounding or causing grievous bodily harm with intent

The offence of causing grievous bodily harm with intentWounding or causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent is triable only in the Crown Court on indictment. Elements of the offence Under the Offences against the Person Act 1861 (OATPA 1861), the prosecution must prove the defendant unlawfully

LEXISNEXIS

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but which are reduced to

LEXISNEXIS

Directors’ remuneration

Company directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their services will need to be

LEXISNEXIS

Payment in lieu of notice (PILON)

The right to notice means a right for the employee to remain in employment for the period of notice, not simply to be paid for it. An employer will therefore often include in the contract an express right to make a payment in lieu of notice ('PILON') as an alternative to giving notice, to ensure

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More