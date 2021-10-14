LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Legal News

Commercial weekly highlights—14 October 2021

Published on: 14 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Commercial weekly highlights—14 October 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
  • ASA rulings—13 October 2021
  • ASA launches guidance page on prize promotions for brands and influencers
  • Google updates ads and monetisation polices on climate change
  • Consumer protection
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Insurers drop travel cancellation restrictions
  • CMA publishes code for consumers to identify truth of environmental claims
  • Which? calls for urgent regulation of buy now pay later lending
Article summary

This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the judgment in Blu-Sky Solutions Ltd v Be Caring Ltd which held that an onerous clause included in a contract had not been adequately highlighted and also constituted a penalty, news of the ASA’s dedicated resource page which provides guidance for influencers and brands get their prize promotions right and insights into drafting commercial data protection provisions where both the EU and the UK GDPR apply. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

