Commercial weekly highlights—14 October 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the judgment in Blu-Sky Solutions Ltd v Be Caring Ltd which held that an onerous clause included in a contract had not been adequately highlighted and also constituted a penalty, news of the ASA’s dedicated resource page which provides guidance for influencers and brands get their prize promotions right and insights into drafting commercial data protection provisions where both the EU and the UK GDPR apply. or to read the full analysis.