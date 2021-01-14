- Commercial weekly highlights—14 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—traders urged to prepare as border traffic rises
- Exporting active substances manufactured in Great Britain—post-Brexit transition guidance from MHRA
- Guidance on export controls—Brexit transition guidance reissued post-IP completion day
- ICO updates FAQs on information rights following Brexit transition period
- Importing and exporting goods between Great Britain and the EU—post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Movement of goods from NI to the rest of the UK—post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Moving goods—Brexit transition guidance reissued post–IP completion day
- Northern Ireland movement of goods—Brexit transition guidance reissued post-IP completion day
- Nutrition and health claims on foods—post-Brexit transition guidance from DHSC
- Public procurement—Brexit transition guidance reissued by Cabinet Office post-IP completion day
- Retained EU law—a guide for the perplexed
- Transporting goods—Brexit transition guidance reissued post-IP completion day
- VAT refund process from 1 January 2021: updated Brexit transition Guidance from HMRC
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Minor update to expired PPN on supplier relief due to coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—13 January 2021
- DHSC publishes updated guidance on nutrition and health claims
- Contracts
- Injunction granted to prevent claim under performance bond (ETC Export Trading Company v Aplas Importer)
- Terminating contracts—force majeure—coronavirus (COVID-19)
- ‘Last shot fired’ doctrine displaced in battle of the forms over jurisdiction clause
- Court stays proceedings pending expert determination
- Court of Appeal considers whether experts owe fiduciary duties of loyalty (Secretariat Consulting v A Company)
- Data protection
- CMA opens formal investigation into Google’s Privacy Sandbox
- E-commerce
- Court of Justice confirms that taxi apps are in principle to be qualified as information society services
- ICANN to begin using Open Data platform to house all registry reports
- Law Society responds to Law Commission proposals on communication offences
- Intellectual property
- 2020 copyright and trade mark case law review
- Public procurement
- Bird & Bird Procurement Green Paper Briefings—eProcurement proposals
- EFRA announces date for final evidence on public sector procurement of food
- Procurement—time limits where there are multiple breaches (Bromcom Computers v United Learning Trust)
- Supply of goods
- GCA launches 2021 annual survey about regulated retailers
- UK implements new business measures over human rights violations in Xinjiang
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: the latest Brexit transition guidance, analysis of the High Court’s decision to grant an injunction to prevent a claim under a performance bond in ETC Export Trading Company v Aplas Importer and the latest ASA rulings.
