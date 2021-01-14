Sign-in Help
Home / Commercial / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Commercial weekly highlights—14 January 2021

Commercial weekly highlights—14 January 2021
Published on: 14 January 2021
Updated on: 14 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Commercial weekly highlights—14 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—traders urged to prepare as border traffic rises
  • Exporting active substances manufactured in Great Britain—post-Brexit transition guidance from MHRA
  • Guidance on export controls—Brexit transition guidance reissued post-IP completion day
  • ICO updates FAQs on information rights following Brexit transition period
  • Importing and exporting goods between Great Britain and the EU—post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
  • Movement of goods from NI to the rest of the UK—post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
  • Moving goods—Brexit transition guidance reissued post–IP completion day
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: the latest Brexit transition guidance, analysis of the High Court’s decision to grant an injunction to prevent a claim under a performance bond in ETC Export Trading Company v Aplas Importer and the latest ASA rulings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Causation and intervening acts in criminal cases

Criminal offences are generally divided into two categories: •conduct crimes, and •result crimesA conduct crime is a crime where only the forbidden conduct needs to be proved. For example, an accused is guilty of dangerous driving if they drove a motor vehicle dangerously on a road or other public

LEXISNEXIS

Proprietary estoppel

This Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice Note: Estoppel—what,

LEXISNEXIS

Foreign exchange (FX) derivatives

BREXIT: As of 31 January 2020, the UK is no longer an EU Member State, but has entered an implementation period during which it continues to be treated by the EU as a Member State for many purposes. As a third country, the UK can no longer participate in the EU’s political institutions, agencies,

LEXISNEXIS

Directors’ remuneration

Company directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their services will need to be

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More