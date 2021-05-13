menu-search
Commercial weekly highlights—13 May 2021

Published on: 13 May 2021
Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: key announcements from the Queen’s Speech in respect of public procurement and international trade, analysis of the Court of Appeal’s judgment in Glossop Cartons and Print v Contact (Print & Packaging) concerning the measure of damages for fraudulent misrepresentation, analysis of the decision in Delta Fabrication & Glazing v Watkin Jones & Son on variation of contracts by the conduct of the parties, analysis of the decision in GDS v NCR on rectification, intimidation and justification in commercial fraud, a look at the ICO’s work on UK standard contractual clauses, and the latest ASA rulings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

