- Commercial weekly highlights—13 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Quarter of festivals cancelled over lack of insurance
- With US on board, COVID IP waiver still faces long road
- Contracts
- Contracts—‘Reasonable detail’ in notice clause determined by business purpose (Dodika Ltd v United Luck Group Holdings Ltd)
- Better come clean—breach of warranty and misrepresentation claims (MDW Holdings v Norvill)
- Measure of damages for fraudulent misrepresentation clarified (Glossop Cartons and Print v Contact (Print & Packaging))
- Variation of contracts by the conduct of the parties (Delta Fabrication & Glazing v Watkin Jones & Son)
- Rectification, intimidation and justification in commercial fraud (GDS v NCR)
- Tenants’ contractual liability to pay rent during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic (Bank of New York Mellon v Cine-UK)
- Aviation—dry leases, Supply of Goods and Services Act 1982, Unfair Contract Terms Act 1977 and frustration (Wilmington Trust SP Services v SpiceJet)
- Public procurement
- Queen’s Speech 2021—procurement and subsidy control reform
- Court of Justice finds an agreement for lease did not fall within procurement rules
- Public interest justifies cost-capping in a procurement case (Good Law Project v Minister for the Cabinet Office (Hanbury Strategy & Communications Ltd as interested party))
- Data protection
- Work on UK standard contractual clauses under way, ICO official says
- LIBE calls for European Commission to amend draft UK adequacy decisions
- Consumer protection
- eBay launches Regulatory Portal to boost online consumer safety
- DCMS publishes draft Online Safety Bill
- Twitter launches feature to allow users to rethink potentially harmful replies
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—12 May 2021
- International
- Queen’s Speech 2021—international trade
- EU upgrades legislation on export controls for dual-use goods and technologies
- Weekly roundup of HMRC Post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—10 May 2021
- Supplier management
- Financial and trade sanctions—tracking UK-EU divergence
- Sale and supply of goods
- DEFRA announces single use carrier bags will now be 10p as of 21 May 2021
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: key announcements from the Queen’s Speech in respect of public procurement and international trade, analysis of the Court of Appeal’s judgment in Glossop Cartons and Print v Contact (Print & Packaging) concerning the measure of damages for fraudulent misrepresentation, analysis of the decision in Delta Fabrication & Glazing v Watkin Jones & Son on variation of contracts by the conduct of the parties, analysis of the decision in GDS v NCR on rectification, intimidation and justification in commercial fraud, a look at the ICO’s work on UK standard contractual clauses, and the latest ASA rulings.
