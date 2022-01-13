Commercial weekly highlights—13 January 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the high court judgment in Goodram v Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd which held that Camelot had reasonable grounds to refuse to award a prize, news of the commercial court judgment in Football Association Premier League Ltd v PPLive Sports International Ltd allowing the claimants summary judgment application concerning the failure to broadcast matches and analysis of the draft EU Digital Services Act. or to read the full analysis.