Legal News

Commercial weekly highlights—13 January 2022

Published on: 13 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the high court judgment in Goodram v Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd which held that Camelot had reasonable grounds to refuse to award a prize, news of the commercial court judgment in Football Association Premier League Ltd v PPLive Sports International Ltd allowing the claimants summary judgment application concerning the failure to broadcast matches and analysis of the draft EU Digital Services Act. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

