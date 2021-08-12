menu-search
Legal News

Commercial weekly highlights—12 August 2021

Published on: 12 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
  • ASA and CAP publish interim statement on gambling consultation
  • ASA rulings—11 August 2021
  • Consumer protection
  • Liability under the Package Travel, Package Holidays and Package Tours Regulations 1992 for Deliberate Acts (X v Kuoni Travel Ltd)
  • CMA consults with Groupon over possible consumer protection law breaches
  • Commission opens feedback period on Package Travel Directive
  • Contracts
Article summary

This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the Supreme Court’s decision in X v Kuoni Travel Ltd, news of a new government backed insurance scheme for live events, the publication of a policy paper by the Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation on how artificial intelligence can be used to tackle misinformation online, and the European Commission’s proposed amendments to the General Product Safety Directive. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

