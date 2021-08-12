- Commercial weekly highlights—12 August 2021
- In this issue:
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA and CAP publish interim statement on gambling consultation
- ASA rulings—11 August 2021
- Consumer protection
- Liability under the Package Travel, Package Holidays and Package Tours Regulations 1992 for Deliberate Acts (X v Kuoni Travel Ltd)
- CMA consults with Groupon over possible consumer protection law breaches
- Commission opens feedback period on Package Travel Directive
- Contracts
- Liquidated damages and ‘partial possession’ (Eco World-Ballymore Embassy Gardens Company v Dobler UK)
- Unjust enrichment—can there be a claim if there is a subsisting contract? (Dargamo v Avonwick)
- HM Land Registry updates Practice Guide 8 (execution of deeds)
- LawtechUK publishes report on SME online dispute resolution
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Changes to green/amber/red travel lists were lawful (R (Manchester Airports Holdings Ltd) v Secretary of State for Transport)
- Government backed insurance scheme announced for live events
- Data protection
- NOYB files 422 formal EU GDPR complaints for cookie banners across Europe
- E-commerce
- CDEI publishes policy paper on AI’s role in tackling misinformation online
- Intellectual property
- EUIPO launches IP rights contact hub
- International
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—9 August 2021
- DfT responds to consultation on Operation Brock legislation and sunset clauses
- Supply of goods
- FSA reports on international approaches to regulation of GMO and novel foods
- Proposed revisions on product safety and consumer credit
This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the Supreme Court’s decision in X v Kuoni Travel Ltd, news of a new government backed insurance scheme for live events, the publication of a policy paper by the Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation on how artificial intelligence can be used to tackle misinformation online, and the European Commission’s proposed amendments to the General Product Safety Directive.
