- Commercial weekly highlights—11 November 2021
- In this issue:
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—10 November 2021
- Agency and distribution
- CMA publishes Retained Vertical Agreements Block Exemption Regulation consultation outcome
- Data protection
- Supreme Court delivers ‘landmark judgment’ rejecting class-action data protection claim (Lloyd (Respondent) v Google LLC (Appellant))
- IAB Europe publishes update on the Belgian Data Protection Authority’s investigation
- E-commerce
- DCMS publishes response to HOL report on Freedom of Expression in the Digital Age
- Facebook whistleblower speaks to MEPs on potential of EU Digital Services Act
- CMA Executive Director considers competition authorities and the new economy
- Standard terms and conditions
- 'Battle of the forms'—first shot, framework agreements and jurisdiction clauses (TRW v Panasonic)
- Supplier management
- Environment Bill receives Royal Assent
- Supply of goods
- Unseaworthiness in the Supreme Court—the CMA CGM Libra (Alize 1954 v Allianz)
- International
- ICC opens consultation on draft global standards for Sustainable Trade Finance
- UKEF to use 20 percent budget increase to pursue multi-year growth plan
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—8 November 2021
Article summary
This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the Supreme Court case Lloyd (Respondent) v Google LLC (Appellant) concerning a class action claim against Google LLC under section 13 of the Data Protection Act 1998, analysis of the Supreme Court decision in CGM Libra (Alize 1954 v Allianz) concerning seaworthiness and the due diligence obligation under the Hague and Hague-Visby Rules, and analysis of the Court of Appeal judgment in TRW v Panasonic which held exceptionally that the sellers first ‘shot’ had won the battle of the forms.
