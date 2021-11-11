Commercial weekly highlights—11 November 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: analysis of the Supreme Court case Lloyd (Respondent) v Google LLC (Appellant) concerning a class action claim against Google LLC under section 13 of the Data Protection Act 1998, analysis of the Supreme Court decision in CGM Libra (Alize 1954 v Allianz) concerning seaworthiness and the due diligence obligation under the Hague and Hague-Visby Rules, and analysis of the Court of Appeal judgment in TRW v Panasonic which held exceptionally that the sellers first ‘shot’ had won the battle of the forms. or to read the full analysis.