- Commercial weekly highlights—11 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Contracts
- Arbitration clause in consultancy agreement not inconsistent with governing law and court jurisdiction clauses (AdActive Media Inc v Ingrouille)
- Construction, certainty of terms and the question of penalties in an aircraft contractual dispute decided on a summary basis (De Havilland Aircraft of Canada v SpiceJet)
- Settlement agreement clause ‘undoubtly harsh’ but not unenforceable as a penalty (Permavent Ltd v Makin)
- ‘Manifest error’ in expert determination clauses—a visibility test? (Flowgroup plc (in liquidation) v Co-Operative Energy Ltd)
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- Google, Facebook should remove ‘toxic’ targeted ads under EU’s DSA, Vestager says
- Identifying advertising in podcasts
- ASA rulings—10 March 2021
- IAB Europe and Google to hold talks on future of digital advertising
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—government publishes information to show flow at GB ports 'close to normal'
- Declaring goods in Northern Ireland—post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Customs Tariff (Preferential Trade Arrangements) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Data protection
- EDPB highlights concerns with forthcoming ePrivacy Regulation
- EDPB announces outcome of 46th Plenary session
- Intellectual property
- Agreements to produce podcasts—what is there to consider?
- E-commerce
- What implications does the EU’s proposed Digital Services Act have for the UK?
- European Commission publishes vision of digital transformation by 2030
- Ofcom publishes guidance for providers on notifying VSP services
- DRCF outlines priorities of regulation across digital online services
- International
- Switzerland first party to consent to UK joining Lugano Convention
- Beyond Brexit—UK-Cameroon Economic Partnership Agreement signed
- CGAP publishes conclusions and decisions following March 2021 online meeting
- Trading with developing nations—post-Brexit transition guidance from DIT
- Beyond Brexit—Suriname becomes latest country to sign CARIFORUM–UK EPA
- WTO—members agree on roadmap for TFA review in latest committee meeting
- Israel signs two Hague Conventions
- Public procurement
- Challenge to £1 bn HS2 procurement defeated in its entirety (Bechtel v HS2)
- Welsh Procurement Policy Note sets out actions for contracting authorities sourcing steel
- Welsh Government publishes new Wales Procurement Policy Statement
- Sale and supply of goods
- Ecodesign and Energy Labelling Regulations 2021 consultation response published
- UKICE doubtful freeports will provide changes sought by government
- Supplier management
- IFoA publishes report on ESG reporting frameworks
Article summary
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: the announcement by IAB Europe of talks with Google on the future of digital advertising, analysis of the Court of Appeal’s judgment in AdActive Media Inc v Ingrouille on an arbitration clause in a consultancy agreement and andanalysis of the implications of the EU’s proposed Digital Services Act for the UK.
