Commercial weekly highlights—11 March 2021

Published on: 11 March 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Contracts
  • Arbitration clause in consultancy agreement not inconsistent with governing law and court jurisdiction clauses (AdActive Media Inc v Ingrouille)
  • Construction, certainty of terms and the question of penalties in an aircraft contractual dispute decided on a summary basis (De Havilland Aircraft of Canada v SpiceJet)
  • Settlement agreement clause ‘undoubtly harsh’ but not unenforceable as a penalty (Permavent Ltd v Makin)
  • ‘Manifest error’ in expert determination clauses—a visibility test? (Flowgroup plc (in liquidation) v Co-Operative Energy Ltd)
  • Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
  • Google, Facebook should remove ‘toxic’ targeted ads under EU’s DSA, Vestager says
  • Identifying advertising in podcasts
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: the announcement by IAB Europe of talks with Google on the future of digital advertising, analysis of the Court of Appeal’s judgment in AdActive Media Inc v Ingrouille on an arbitration clause in a consultancy agreement and andanalysis of the implications of the EU’s proposed Digital Services Act for the UK. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

