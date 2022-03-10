- Commercial weekly highlights—10 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Ukraine conflict
- Government expedites legislation on a register of overseas entities that own UK property in its Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill 2022
- Letter urges EU Ministers to bolster cybersecurity in light of Ukraine war
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—9 March 2022
- DCMS proposes changes to draft Online Safety Bill to tackle scam adverts online
- Confidential information
- Employee’s personal emails sent using employer’s main business email account not private or confidential (Brake v Guy)
- Legal professional privilege: the use of documents obtained in proceedings in other jurisdictions (Suppipat v Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Ltd)
- Contracts
- Coronavirus (COVID-19), business interruption and NDDA clauses—confirmation of cover (Corbin & King v Axa)
- Implied representations, affirmation and rescission (SK Shipping Europe Ltd v Capital VLCC 3 Corp)
- BP Oil International Ltd v Glencore Energy UK Ltd [2022] EWHC 499 (Comm)
- Data protection
- IAB Europe asks court to suspend Belgian DPA’s ruling on its role in TCF
- Campaign group sends further 270 draft complaints regarding cookie banners
- TikTok claim allowed to continue, giving glimmer of hope for UK data protection mass claims
- Sale of goods
- Software supplied other than on a tangible medium—recent developments in the Supreme Court
- E-commerce
- Consultation on a UK online sales tax
- DCMS publishes Chris Philp’s speech on digital regulation
- DCMS publishes responses to digital regulation call for views
- DCMS writes to Digital Regulation Co-operation Forum setting out digital regulatory priorities
- European Parliament publishes briefing on eIDAS Regulation
- Intellectual property
- EUIPO publishes study on AI’s impact on copyright and designs
- International
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—7 March 2022
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
Article summary
This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: news of the Ukraine crisis implication for Commercial practitioners, analysis of the Court of Appeal’s decision in Brake v Guy that an employee’s personal emails sent using the employer’s main business email account were not private or confidential, analysis of the Court of Appeal’s decision in SK Shipping Europe Ltd v Capital VLCC 3 Corp relating to implied representations, affirmation and rescission and the latest ASA rulings.
