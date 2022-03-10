LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Commercial weekly highlights—10 March 2022

Published on: 10 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Ukraine conflict
  • Government expedites legislation on a register of overseas entities that own UK property in its Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill 2022
  • Letter urges EU Ministers to bolster cybersecurity in light of Ukraine war
  • Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
  • ASA rulings—9 March 2022
  • DCMS proposes changes to draft Online Safety Bill to tackle scam adverts online
  • Confidential information
  • Employee’s personal emails sent using employer’s main business email account not private or confidential (Brake v Guy)
Article summary

This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: news of the Ukraine crisis implication for Commercial practitioners, analysis of the Court of Appeal’s decision in Brake v Guy that an employee’s personal emails sent using the employer’s main business email account were not private or confidential, analysis of the Court of Appeal’s decision in SK Shipping Europe Ltd v Capital VLCC 3 Corp relating to implied representations, affirmation and rescission and the latest ASA rulings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

