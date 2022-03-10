Commercial weekly highlights—10 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: news of the Ukraine crisis implication for Commercial practitioners, analysis of the Court of Appeal’s decision in Brake v Guy that an employee’s personal emails sent using the employer’s main business email account were not private or confidential, analysis of the Court of Appeal’s decision in SK Shipping Europe Ltd v Capital VLCC 3 Corp relating to implied representations, affirmation and rescission and the latest ASA rulings. or to read the full analysis.