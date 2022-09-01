- Commercial weekly highlights—1 September 2022
- In this issue:
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—31 August 2022
- Defra publishes guidance on marketing standards for hops and hops products
- Consumer protection
- Department for Transport launches review of Civil Aviation Authority
- Contracts
- Corporate liability but no individual director liability for misrepresenting a Cypriot property investment scheme (Barclay-Watt v Alpha Panareti Public Ltd)
- Hitting the limits of jurisdiction clauses and anti-suit options when defending software and IP claims (IBM UK v LZLABS)
- International
- EU and Ukraine join Hague Judgments Convention
- HMRC announces one month left to move to single customs platform
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—30 August 2022
- Public procurement
- NHS procurement duties towards non-framework communications supplier breached (Consultant Connect v NHS Bath and others)
- Supplier management
- FRC publishes report on ESG data production to help companies
- Supply of goods
- European Commission adopts parallel proposals on ecodesign and ecolabelling of mobile phones and tablets
- Defra publishes response to consultation on labelling for animal welfare
- Government announces ban on sale of horticultural peat
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
Article summary
This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: an analysis of the recent contracts cases Barclay-Watt v Alpha Panareti Public and IBM UK v LZLABS regarding corporate liability and jurisdiction clauses respectively, an insight into the case Consultant Connect v NHS Bath and others, which concerned procurement duties towards non-framework communications suppliers and news that the EU and Ukraine have both joined the Hague Judgments Convention.
