LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Commercial / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Commercial weekly highlights—1 September 2022

Published on: 01 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Commercial weekly highlights—1 September 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
  • ASA rulings—31 August 2022
  • Defra publishes guidance on marketing standards for hops and hops products
  • Consumer protection
  • Department for Transport launches review of Civil Aviation Authority
  • Contracts
  • Corporate liability but no individual director liability for misrepresenting a Cypriot property investment scheme (Barclay-Watt v Alpha Panareti Public Ltd)
  • Hitting the limits of jurisdiction clauses and anti-suit options when defending software and IP claims (IBM UK v LZLABS)
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes: an analysis of the recent contracts cases Barclay-Watt v Alpha Panareti Public and IBM UK v LZLABS regarding corporate liability and jurisdiction clauses respectively, an insight into the case Consultant Connect v NHS Bath and others, which concerned procurement duties towards non-framework communications suppliers and news that the EU and Ukraine have both joined the Hague Judgments Convention. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelinesThis Practice Note is concerned with substantive interim injunctions, which are a particular species of injunction granted on a temporary basis ahead of trial. As set out below, there are different considerations depending on whether the interim

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgmentsWhat is a reserved judgment?A court can reserve judgment by giving its decision at a later date in writing, after the trial or hearing (as opposed to an ex tempore judgment which is given by the judge orally straight after the hearing or trial). At the end of the hearing the judge

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principlesThis Practice Note considers orders for costs determined on an indemnity basis (indemnity costs orders). A court may order that costs are assessed on an indemnity basis so that any doubt as to the costs claimed are resolved in favour of the receiving party. Compare

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individualsThe Sentencing Council (SC) has produced sentencing guidelines for fraud offences under the Fraud Act 2006 (fraud by false representation, fraud by failing to disclose information and fraud by abuse of position), false accounting under section 17 of

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More