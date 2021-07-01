Commercial weekly highlights—1 July 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes analysis of the Court of Justice ruling on the joined cases of YouTube and Cyando concerning liability of online platform operators for illegal user uploads, analysis of the judgment in Tattersalls Ltd v McMahon concerning liability of a bidding agent, and news that the EU has adopted two adequacy decisions for the UK which will allow data to continue to flow freely from the EEA to the UK. or to read the full analysis.