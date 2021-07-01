menu-search
Commercial weekly highlights—1 July 2021

Published on: 01 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • E-commerce
  • Communication to the public—Court of Justice rules on liability of online platform operators for illegal user uploads (Joined Cases YouTube and Cyando)
  • DCMS publishes guidance for tech companies on improving online safety for children
  • European Commission announces update to VAT rules
  • Google delays third-party cookie phase out until 2023
  • One Stop Shop (OSS) Union scheme
  • Agency
  • Auction—liability of bidding agent (Tattersalls Ltd v McMahon)
Article summary

This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes analysis of the Court of Justice ruling on the joined cases of YouTube and Cyando concerning liability of online platform operators for illegal user uploads, analysis of the judgment in Tattersalls Ltd v McMahon concerning liability of a bidding agent, and news that the EU has adopted two adequacy decisions for the UK which will allow data to continue to flow freely from the EEA to the UK. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

