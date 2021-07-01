- Commercial weekly highlights—1 July 2021
- In this issue:
- E-commerce
- Communication to the public—Court of Justice rules on liability of online platform operators for illegal user uploads (Joined Cases YouTube and Cyando)
- DCMS publishes guidance for tech companies on improving online safety for children
- European Commission announces update to VAT rules
- Google delays third-party cookie phase out until 2023
- One Stop Shop (OSS) Union scheme
- Agency
- Auction—liability of bidding agent (Tattersalls Ltd v McMahon)
- Data protection
- European Commission adopts adequacy decisions for UK
- Consultation on UK SCCs for international transfers to start in July 2021, ICO official says
- The Children’s Code and parental consent
- ICO responds to Commission’s approval of the UK’s adequacy decisions
- Consumer protection
- European Commission proposes amended rules on product safety and consumer credit
- European Commission asks airlines to improve handling of cancellations
- CMA launches formal probe into fake reviews on Amazon and Google
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA rulings—30 June 2021
- DHSC publishes government response for HFSS consultation
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Holiday park seeks extra £8m in BI claim (Parkdean v Axis)
- Contracts
- Singapore Court of Appeal decides on No-Oral Modification Clauses (Charles Lim v Hong Choon Hau)
- Supplier management
- Law Society responds to Home Office consultation on Modern Slavery Act 2015
- International
- SFO publishes speech on keeping the UK safe for business
- Beyond Brexit—Commons publishes briefing on UK-Australia FTA
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—28 June 2021
- Beyond Brexit—International Trade Committee publishes report on digital trade and data
- Beyond Brexit—government disagrees with ITC recommendation for UK freeport impact assessment
Article summary
This week’s edition of Commercial weekly highlights includes analysis of the Court of Justice ruling on the joined cases of YouTube and Cyando concerning liability of online platform operators for illegal user uploads, analysis of the judgment in Tattersalls Ltd v McMahon concerning liability of a bidding agent, and news that the EU has adopted two adequacy decisions for the UK which will allow data to continue to flow freely from the EEA to the UK.
