Commercial ships calling at EU ports face tough new fuel rules, leaked proposal says

Ships calling at EU ports for commercial purposes will have to comply with rules on fuel greenhouse-gas intensity in coming years or face fines, according to a European Commission proposal leaked to the media. As part of the Green Deal, the EU executive is hoping to incentivise the use of cleaner fuels across the maritime sector.
