Sign-in Help
Home / Commercial / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Commercial roundup for week ending 8 February 2013

Commercial roundup for week ending 8 February 2013
Published on: 07 February 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Commercial roundup for week ending 8 February 2013
  • New practice notes
  • News analysis
  • First appeal against a monetary penalty notice heard and dismissed
  • The growing trend of forfaiting
  • Defamation bill - proposed amendments could enact elements of Leveson
  • Best advised?
  • CAT on the fast-track
  • Terms of engagement
  • European Commission adopts Green Paper on unfair trading practices
    • More...

Article summary

The weekly roundup from LexisPSL Commercial. Reporting on key current awareness, news analysis, and including our weekly consultation and legislation trackers which respectively track consultations of note for commercial lawyers and changes to legislation and significant bills through Parliament. Also reporting on our new Practice Notes or precedents published this week and notes or precedents which we have updated. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Burden and standard of proof in criminal proceedings

There are two kinds of burden:•the legal burden, and•the evidential burdenThe legal burdenA party has the legal (sometimes called ‘the persuasive’) burden where the onus is on that party to prove a fact or issue in a case to the required standard of proof.The legal burden is generally on the

LEXISNEXIS

Compulsory winding up of a company—the process and procedure

STOP PRESS: The Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 contains provisions which, on a temporary basis (presently until 31 December 2020) impose significant limitations on the ability for a creditor to seek a winding-up order against a company. For further reading, see Practice Note: Corporate

LEXISNEXIS

Acting in concert

Produced with input from Rebecca Cousin of Slaughter and May on market practice.This Practice Note summarises the rules and guidance in relation to parties who are, or may be presumed to be, acting in concert for the purposes of The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the Code). In particular the

LEXISNEXIS

What is diversity and inclusion (D&I)—law firms

This Practice Note provides a high-level introduction to diversity and inclusion (D&I) and key reasons why it is important to law firms. Specific aspects of D&I are covered in more detail in Practice Notes:•The growing focus on diversity and inclusion (D&I) in law firms•Unconscious bias—law

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More