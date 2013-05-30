- Commercial roundup for week ending 31 May 2013
- News analysis
- Advertising: Ofcom requests review of rules to limit children's exposure to TV alcohol advertising
- Companies: New guidance on Incorporation and Names and Limited Liability Partnership Incorporation and Names
- Confidentiality: When can an employee be held liable for misuse of trade secrets?
- Consumer protection: What does more regulation of the online gambling industry mean for consumers?
- Consumer protection: Reform of the UK private actions regime
- Consumer protection: Deregulating cinema advertising
- Consumer protection: Mortgages in the spotlight
- Consumer protection: New industry watchdog for payday lenders
- Contract: What constitutes a repudiatory breach?
- Corporate insolvency: New energy supply company administration regime on the horizon
- Data protection: Individual fined £3000 for unlawfully obtaining data
- Data protection: European insolvency filings register—practicalities and challenges for protecting the privacy of individuals’ personal data
- Data protection and privacy: Ignoring the cookie consent rule
- E-commerce and digital: Consultation: The Information Economy Strategy–Responses
- Environment: Offences contrary to the COMAH Regulations
- Intellectual property: Patent infringements
- Media: Defamation
- Zoom in–Outsourcing
- Consultation tracker
- Consultations of note
- Legislation tracker
