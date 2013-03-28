Sign-in Help
Legal News

Commercial roundup for week ending 29 March 2013

Published on: 28 March 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • New Practice Notes
  • Updated Practice Notes
  • News analysis
  • Budget 2013
  • Red tape cut for small businesses with intellectual property disputes
  • Providing better information and protection for consumers
  • Accrued rights and subsequent termination of contracts
  • Input tax and tripartite supplies - when can a taxpayer recover VAT
  • Getting firm on environmental offences
    • More...

Article summary

The weekly roundup from LexisPSL Commercial. Reporting on key current awareness, news analysis, and including our weekly consultation and legislation trackers which respectively track consultations of note for commercial lawyers and changes to legislation and significant bills through Parliament. Also reporting on our new Practice Notes or precedents published this week and notes or precedents which we have updated. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

