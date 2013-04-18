Sign-in Help
Home / Commercial / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Commercial roundup for week ending 19 April 2013

Commercial roundup for week ending 19 April 2013
Published on: 18 April 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Commercial roundup for week ending 19 April 2013
  • News analysis
  • OFT investigates free children's web and app-based games
  • New rules on card charges
  • Transfer of consumer protection powers from OFT
  • PhonePayPlus updates guidance on running competitions
  • Will product intervention rules limit access to complex products?
  • Britain online—the British Library’s web archiving project
  • ‘Novartis’ Glivec battle: is India a weak link for patent protection?
  • Albion v Dŵr Cymru: Turning the taps on follow-on claims?
    • More...

Article summary

The weekly roundup from LexisPSL Commercial. Reporting on key current awareness, news analysis, and including links to our weekly consultation and legislation trackers which respectively track consultations of note for commercial lawyers and changes to legislation and significant bills through Parliament. Also reporting on our new Practice Notes or precedents published this week and Notes or precedents which we have updated. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

Statutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a members' voluntary liquidation (MVL) and where/when is it typically used?Before the members can vote on a

LEXISNEXIS

Proprietary estoppel

This Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice Note: Estoppel—what,

LEXISNEXIS

Strike out—no reasonable grounds for bringing or defending the claim (CPR 3.4(2)(a))

Coronavirus (COVID-19): The guidance detailing normal practice set out in this Practice Note may be affected by measures concerning process and procedure in the civil courts that have been introduced as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For guidance, see Practice Note: Coronavirus

LEXISNEXIS

Insurance conduct regulation—COBS and ICOBS

The Financial Conduct Authority Handbook (FCA Handbook) includes sourcebooks to regulate the conduct of business by a regulated firm relevant to insurers: the Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS) and the Insurance Conduct of Business Sourcebook (ICOBS). This Practice Note considers how these

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More