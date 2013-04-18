- Commercial roundup for week ending 19 April 2013
- OFT investigates free children's web and app-based games
- New rules on card charges
- Transfer of consumer protection powers from OFT
- PhonePayPlus updates guidance on running competitions
- Will product intervention rules limit access to complex products?
- Britain online—the British Library’s web archiving project
- ‘Novartis’ Glivec battle: is India a weak link for patent protection?
- Albion v Dŵr Cymru: Turning the taps on follow-on claims?
- Unsafe construction sites will pay for HSE investigations
- What will the Gift Aid Small Donations Scheme mean for charities?
- Supporting business rescue across Europe
- Are broadcasters obliged to advertise their competitors?
- Mandatory GHG reporting guidance published in error
- Procurement, tax and self-certification
- Fulfilling the criteria of de facto directorships
- Liability of ISPs, search engines and other intermediaries
- Consultations of note
- Legislation tracker
- And finally
- Contacts
Article summary
The weekly roundup from LexisPSL Commercial. Reporting on key current awareness, news analysis, and including links to our weekly consultation and legislation trackers which respectively track consultations of note for commercial lawyers and changes to legislation and significant bills through Parliament. Also reporting on our new Practice Notes or precedents published this week and Notes or precedents which we have updated.
