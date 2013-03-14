Sign-in Help
Home / Commercial / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Commercial roundup for week ending 15 March 2013

Commercial roundup for week ending 15 March 2013
Published on: 14 March 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Commercial roundup for week ending 15 March 2013
  • News analysis
  • Changes to the cartel offence
  • A modern interpretation of the old 'Wanted' posters?
  • Fighting cyber-crime in financial services
  • Trademark Clearinghouse opens for business
  • Re-transmission of live TV found to be breach of copyright
  • Court considers liability insurance policy
  • Leveson update
  • Late payments—more news
    • More...

Article summary

The weekly roundup from LexisPSL Commercial. Reporting on key current awareness, news analysis, and including our weekly consultation and legislation trackers which respectively track consultations of note for commercial lawyers and changes to legislation and significant bills through Parliament. Also reporting on our new Practice Notes or precedents published this week and Notes or precedents which we have updated. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Term Loan B facilities

This Practice Note discusses Term Loan B (TLB) facilities which frequently appear as a tranche of senior facilities in syndicated loans in leveraged financings. TLBs are an established feature in the US market and increasingly used in the European lending market for institutional investors.This

LEXISNEXIS

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Express and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made (or there may be a combination of written and oral

LEXISNEXIS

Tomlin orders

Brexit: The UK's departure from the EU on exit day ie Friday 31 January 2020 has implications for practitioners dealing with provisions in the CPR relevant to cross border matters, including CPR 5.4C (discussed below). For guidance on the impact of Brexit on the CPR, see Cross border

LEXISNEXIS

What is diversity and inclusion (D&I)—law firms

This Practice Note provides a high-level introduction to diversity and inclusion (D&I) and key reasons why it is important to law firms. Specific aspects of D&I are covered in more detail in Practice Notes:•The growing focus on diversity and inclusion (D&I) in law firms•Unconscious bias—law

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More