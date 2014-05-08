- Commercial round-up for week ending 9 May 2014
- News analysis
- Advertising and marketing: CAP and ASA review rules on advertising gambling services
- Advertising and marketing: Ofcom proposes to keep ASA as regulator for broadcast advertising
- Confidential information: How much is a bank's duty of confidentiality worth to its customer?
- Consumer credit: New mortgage rules—a move in the right direction?
- Consumer protection: can you be sued if you have not read the contract?
- Consumer protection: CJEU makes preliminary ruling on arbitration and Unfair Terms Directive
- Consumer protection: CJEU considers mortgage agreement and unfair terms
- Contracts: Court of Appeal considers right to terminate for breach or anticipated breach
- Contracts: Dispute resolution in construction contracts
- Contracts: Interpreting contracts
- Environment: Talking points
- Financial services: The challenges of providing e-money services
- Financial services: Lessons from FCA’s fine on Santander
- Information technology: Building defences against cyber-attacks
- Intellectual property: Dealing with intellectual property assets
- Insolvency: When will a company be considered as not being able to pay its debts?
- Public procurement: Directive on e-invoicing published in Official Journal
- This week on Comet
- Cases tracker
- Consultation tracker
- Consultations of note
- Legislation tracker
- New statutory instruments and laws
- Contacts
- Back copies
Article summary
The weekly round-up from Lexis®PSL Commercial. Reporting on key current awareness, news analysis, and including links to our weekly consultation, cases and legislation trackers which respectively track consultations and cases of note for commercial lawyers and changes to legislation and significant bills through Parliament. Also reporting on new materials published this week and materials which we have updated.
