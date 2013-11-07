Sign-in Help
Legal News

Commercial round-up for week ending 8 November 2013

Published on: 07 November 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • New precedent
  • News analysis
  • Advertising and marketing: ASA and CAP issue annual statement
  • Companies: Public register to boost transparency and trust
  • Companies: Private M&A—TUPE—Government response and draft regulations issued
  • Competition law: Assessing the scope of a 'proper competition test' in the UK energy market
  • Consumer law: Consumer Protection Partnership issues report
  • Consumer protection: Developing a positive approach to handling
  • Consumer protection: CJEU considers car insurance offer in context of UCPD
Article summary

The weekly round-up from Lexis®PSL Commercial. Reporting on key current awareness, news analysis, and including links to our weekly consultation and legislation trackers which respectively track consultations of note for commercial lawyers and changes to legislation and significant bills through Parliament. Also reporting on new Practice Notes or precedents published this week and Practice Notes or precedents which we have updated. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

