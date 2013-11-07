- Commercial round-up for week ending 8 November 2013
- Advertising and marketing: ASA and CAP issue annual statement
- Companies: Public register to boost transparency and trust
- Companies: Private M&A—TUPE—Government response and draft regulations issued
- Competition law: Assessing the scope of a 'proper competition test' in the UK energy market
- Consumer law: Consumer Protection Partnership issues report
- Consumer protection: Developing a positive approach to handling
- Consumer protection: CJEU considers car insurance offer in context of UCPD
- Contractual dispute resolution: The defeasible right to confidentiality
- Contract law: Breach of contract
- Contract law: Commission payments
- Contract law: Interpretation of contract
- Contract law: Retention of title clauses
- Environment: Government publishes guidance on WEEE Regulations 2013
- Environment: European Commission proposes to reduce the use of plastic bags
- Intellectual property: Extending the copyright term for sound recordings—who can't get no satisfaction?
- Intellectual property: New support tool launched to help small firms identify, protect and grow their intellectual property assets
- Internet and e-commerce: ECtHR considers responsibilities for user-generated content
- Media: Press regulation
- Privacy: Challenging inter-state breaches of privacy
