Legal News

Commercial round-up for week ending 8 August 2014

Commercial round-up for week ending 8 August 2014
Published on: 07 August 2014
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • News analysis
  • Commercial mid-year review
  • Advertising and marketing: ASA issues guidance on guide prices for property auctions
  • Advertising and marketing: ASA issues guidance on price promotions
  • Advertising and marketing: John Lewis pays compensation for spam emails
  • Competition: European Commission claims jurisdiction over the acquisition of minority shareholdings
  • Consumer protection: food labelling
  • Consumer protection: reforms—a better deal for consumers?
  • Contract: misplaced payments
    • More...

Article summary

The weekly round-up from Lexis®PSL Commercial. Reporting on key current awareness, news analysis, and including links to our weekly consultation, cases and legislation trackers which respectively track consultations and cases of note for commercial lawyers and changes to legislation and significant bills through Parliament. Also reporting on new materials published this week and materials which we have updated. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

