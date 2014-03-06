Sign-in Help
Legal News

Commercial round-up for week ending 7 March 2014

Published on: 06 March 2014
  • News analysis
  • Advertising and marketing: ASA rules on advertisement for personal injury claims service
  • Competition law: ITV and contract rights renewal undertakings
  • Consumer credit: Policy Statement: PS14/3—Final rules for consumer credit firms
  • Consumer protection: OFT investigates universities' unfair terms and practices
  • Consumer protection: OFT launches market study into residential property management services
  • Consumer protection: PhonepayPlus code of practice (12th edition) review—update
  • Contract: Terminating a contract and repudiatory breach
  • Copyright: Government response to the review of EU copyright rules
Article summary

The weekly round-up from Lexis®PSL Commercial. Reporting on key current awareness, news analysis, and including links to our weekly consultation, cases and legislation trackers which respectively track consultations and cases of note for commercial lawyers and changes to legislation and significant bills through Parliament. Also reporting on new materials published this week and materials which we have updated. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

