- Commercial round-up for week ending 7 March 2014
- News analysis
- Advertising and marketing: ASA rules on advertisement for personal injury claims service
- Competition law: ITV and contract rights renewal undertakings
- Consumer credit: Policy Statement: PS14/3—Final rules for consumer credit firms
- Consumer protection: OFT investigates universities' unfair terms and practices
- Consumer protection: OFT launches market study into residential property management services
- Consumer protection: PhonepayPlus code of practice (12th edition) review—update
- Contract: Terminating a contract and repudiatory breach
- Copyright: Government response to the review of EU copyright rules
More...
- Corporate: Potential for all-women shortlists for FTSE 100 boards
- Corporate: Quoted Companies Alliance and UHY Hacker Young issue report on corporate governance
- Data protection: ICO takes enforcement action against Treasury Solicitor's Department
- E-commerce: MEPs vote to make public sector websites more accessible
- Financial services: Barring subsequent proceedings after ombudsman decision
- Financial services: FCA announces new payment systems regulator
- Financing: An on demand loan really is repayable 'on demand'
- Intellectual property: Playing music at businesses
- Intellectual property: Report on valuing intellectual property
- Internet: Net neutrality laws
- Tax: Simplifying accounting for new businesses
- Tort: Applying Rome II
- Tort: Vicarious liability could extend to volunteers
- Trade marks: Betty Boop at the centre of passing off and trade mark infringement claim
- This week on Comet
- Zoom in on private company M&A–share sale
- Cases tracker
- Consultation tracker
- Consultations of note
- Consultation tracker
- Legislation tracker
- New statutory instruments and laws
- Legislation tracker
- New Practice Notes
- New checklists
- New Q&As
- Contacts
- Back copies
Less...
Article summary
The weekly round-up from Lexis®PSL Commercial. Reporting on key current awareness, news analysis, and including links to our weekly consultation, cases and legislation trackers which respectively track consultations and cases of note for commercial lawyers and changes to legislation and significant bills through Parliament. Also reporting on new materials published this week and materials which we have updated.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.