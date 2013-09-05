- Commercial round-up for week ending 6 September 2013
- New practice notes
- News analysis
- Advertising and marketing: Facebook changes its rules on promotions
- Business trends: What rights do interns and short-term workers have?
- Companies: Considering employee shareholder schemes
- Competition: CAT, streamlining regulatory and competition appeals–consultation response
- Competition: Ryanair's latest challenge fails
- Consumer protection: Councils take the hard line with payday loan companies
- Consumer protection: Pricing strategies and misleading promotions
- Consumer protection: OFT updates investigation into furniture pricing
- Consumer protection: Will establishing an energy services company give consumers a better deal?
- Contract law: Scotland to allow execution in counterparts
- Data protection: London council fails to protect residents' data and vulnerable children's welfare details posted online
- Data protection: Privacy policies under the microscope
- E-commerce: Mobile banking risks
- Information technology: Commercial concerns in relation to the use of external data services
- International and cross border: Do extra border checks in Gibraltar breach EU law?
- Procurement: PF2—the story so far
- Social media: When might a tweet constitute market abuse?
- Tax: Taxing remote gambling on a place of consumption basis
- Zoom in on franchising
- Consultation tracker
- Consultations of note
- Legislation tracker
The weekly round-up from Lexis® Commercial. Reporting on key current awareness, news analysis, and including links to our weekly consultation and legislation trackers which respectively track consultations of note for commercial lawyers and changes to legislation and significant bills through Parliament. Also reporting on our new Practice Notes or precedents published this week and Practice Notes or precedents which we have updated.
