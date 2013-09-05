Sign-in Help
Home / Commercial / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Commercial round-up for week ending 6 September 2013

Commercial round-up for week ending 6 September 2013
Published on: 05 September 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Commercial round-up for week ending 6 September 2013
  • New practice notes
  • News analysis
  • Advertising and marketing: Facebook changes its rules on promotions
  • Business trends: What rights do interns and short-term workers have?
  • Companies: Considering employee shareholder schemes
  • Competition: CAT, streamlining regulatory and competition appeals–consultation response
  • Competition: Ryanair's latest challenge fails
  • Consumer protection: Councils take the hard line with payday loan companies
  • Consumer protection: Pricing strategies and misleading promotions
    • More...

Article summary

The weekly round-up from Lexis® Commercial. Reporting on key current awareness, news analysis, and including links to our weekly consultation and legislation trackers which respectively track consultations of note for commercial lawyers and changes to legislation and significant bills through Parliament. Also reporting on our new Practice Notes or precedents published this week and Practice Notes or precedents which we have updated. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Intercreditor agreement—key provisions

This Practice Note provides an introduction to intercreditor agreements and their key provisions. This Practice Note:•explains the purpose of having an intercreditor agreement and when an intercreditor agreement would be used instead of a deed of priority or subordination deed•provides links to

LEXISNEXIS

Strike out—no reasonable grounds for bringing or defending the claim (CPR 3.4(2)(a))

Coronavirus (COVID-19): The guidance detailing normal practice set out in this Practice Note may be affected by measures concerning process and procedure in the civil courts that have been introduced as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For guidance, see Practice Note: Coronavirus

LEXISNEXIS

Compulsory winding up of a company—the process and procedure

STOP PRESS: The Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 contains provisions which, on a temporary basis (presently until 31 December 2020) impose significant limitations on the ability for a creditor to seek a winding-up order against a company. For further reading, see Practice Note: Corporate

LEXISNEXIS

Codicils

Codicils may be used for making any alteration in a Will such as to alter the executors or make changes in legacies, whether by addition or deletion but that is by no means their only use. As a general rule, substantial changes are best achieved by means of a new Will and codicils are more

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More