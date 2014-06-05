- Commercial round-up for week ending 6 June 2014
- Queen's Speech: government announces Small Business, Enterprise and Employment Bill
- Advertising and marketing: ASA publishes annual report
- Advertising and marketing: Ofcom publishes guidance on product placement
- Bribery and corruption: sentencing guidelines
- Competition law: Lease restricting use held to be anti-competitive
- Corporate: the Pfizer/AstraZeneca saga
- Corporate: section 793 notices
- Data protection: more data breaches
- Environment: the Water Act 2014
- Joint ventures: benefits, risks and challenges
- Outsourcing: advice for data controllers and advice from Acas
- Procurement: Cabinet Office publishes policy note on Energy Efficiency Directive
- Supply of goods and services: Groceries Code and Morrisons
- Supply of goods and services: licensing rules during the World Cup
- Tort: nuisance and negligence
- Trade finance: Will the Export Refinancing Facility be successful in increasing exports?
