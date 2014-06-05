Sign-in Help
Commercial round-up for week ending 6 June 2014

Published on: 05 June 2014
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Commercial round-up for week ending 6 June 2014
  • News analysis
  • Queen's Speech: government announces Small Business, Enterprise and Employment Bill
  • Advertising and marketing: ASA publishes annual report
  • Advertising and marketing: Ofcom publishes guidance on product placement
  • Bribery and corruption: sentencing guidelines
  • Competition law: Lease restricting use held to be anti-competitive
  • Corporate: the Pfizer/AstraZeneca saga
  • Corporate: section 793 notices
  • Data protection: more data breaches
    • More...

Article summary

The weekly round-up from Lexis®PSL Commercial. Reporting on key current awareness, news analysis, and including links to our weekly consultation, cases and legislation trackers which respectively track consultations and cases of note for commercial lawyers and changes to legislation and significant bills through Parliament. Also reporting on new materials published this week and materials which we have updated. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

