- Commercial round-up for week ending 6 December 2013
- New Q&As
- News analysis
- Companies: Introducing micro-entity accounts
- Competition law: OFT seeks views on scope of study into the residential leasehold property management market
- Competition law: UKCN publishes Statement of Intent
- Confidentiality: European Commission proposes rules to help protect against the theft of confidential business information
- Consumer protection: Crackdown on rogue claims management companies
- Consumer protection: could a cap on payday loans prompt lenders to exit the market?
- Consumer protection: Mobile phone companies agree cap on bills
More...
- Consumer protection: New regulations to improve consumer product safety
- Consumer protection: PhonepayPlus issues fine
- Consumer protection: Government says progress made on supermarket pricing
- Contract law: Obligations of good faith in contracts
- Data protection: GP surgery manager prosecuted for illegally accessing patients' medical records
- Information technology: BIS to develop new implementation profile as standard for cyber security
- Intellectual property: implications of the recent dismissal of Starbuck's dispute over the NOW TV trade mark
- Intellectual property: Is software functionality protected by copyright?
- Law firms: Is the legal sector lagging behind in flexible working?
- Social media: Attorney General to issue guidance on social media and contempt of court
- Zoom in on supply of services
- Cases tracker
- Consultation tracker
- Consultations of note
- Consultation tracker
- Legislation tracker
- New statutory instruments and laws
- Legislation tracker
- Join us online
- Contacts
Less...
Article summary
The weekly round-up from Lexis® Commercial. Reporting on key current awareness, news analysis, and including links to our weekly consultation and legislation trackers which respectively track consultations of note for commercial lawyers and changes to legislation and significant bills through Parliament. Also reporting on new Practice Notes or precedents published this week and Practice Notes or precedents which we have updated.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.