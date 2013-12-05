Sign-in Help
Legal News

Commercial round-up for week ending 6 December 2013

Published on: 05 December 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
  • New Q&As
  • News analysis
  • Companies: Introducing micro-entity accounts
  • Competition law: OFT seeks views on scope of study into the residential leasehold property management market
  • Competition law: UKCN publishes Statement of Intent
  • Confidentiality: European Commission proposes rules to help protect against the theft of confidential business information
  • Consumer protection: Crackdown on rogue claims management companies
  • Consumer protection: could a cap on payday loans prompt lenders to exit the market?
  • Consumer protection: Mobile phone companies agree cap on bills
    • More...

Article summary

The weekly round-up from Lexis® Commercial. Reporting on key current awareness, news analysis, and including links to our weekly consultation and legislation trackers which respectively track consultations of note for commercial lawyers and changes to legislation and significant bills through Parliament. Also reporting on new Practice Notes or precedents published this week and Practice Notes or precedents which we have updated.

