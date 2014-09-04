Sign-in Help
Legal News

Commercial round-up for week ending 5 September 2014

Published on: 04 September 2014
  • Commercial round-up for week ending 5 September 2014
  • News analysis
  • Business trends: time is running out for exclusivity in zero-hour contracts
  • Companies: improving transparency and reducing red tape for UK companies
  • Confidentiality: High Court rules on confidential information and loss
  • Data protection: the right to be forgotten
  • Intellectual property: football focus—tougher controls on sharing of unofficial videos
  • Social media: is there a remedy for social media misuse?
  • This week on Comet
  • Zoom in–consumer credit
Article summary

The weekly round-up from Lexis®PSL Commercial. Reporting on key current awareness, news analysis, and including links to our weekly consultation, cases and legislation trackers which respectively track consultations and cases of note for commercial lawyers and changes to legislation and significant bills through Parliament. Also reporting on new materials published this week and materials which we have updated.

