Legal News

Commercial round-up for week ending 5 July 2013

Published on: 04 July 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • New Practice Notes
  • News analysis
  • Deregulation Bill published
  • Competition: Relying on legal advice won't prevent a fine
  • Consumer credit: A new approach to financial regulation—Transferring consumer credit regulation to the Financial Conduct Authority—Summary of responses
  • Consumer protection: Payday industry in the spotlight
  • Contracts: Jackson reforms three months on
  • Data protection: Nuisance calls and the role of the regulator
  • Data protection: Unintentional disclosures
    • More...

Article summary

The weekly round-up from Lexis®PSL Commercial. Reporting on key current awareness, news analysis, and including links to our weekly consultation and legislation trackers which respectively track consultations of note for commercial lawyers and changes to legislation and significant bills through Parliament. Also reporting on our new Practice Notes or precedents published this week and Practice Notes or precedents which we have updated. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

