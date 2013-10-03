- Commercial round-up for week ending 4 October 2013
- Advertising and marketing: Astroturfing—what can be done to tackle fake online reviews?
- Advertising and marketing: CAP and ASA issue guidance
- Business trends: Is infrastructure the key to the growth of UK business?
- Companies: Fiduciary duties of non-executive directors and misuse of confidential information
- Constitutional law: Access to information and defining a 'public authority
- Consumer protection: Competition and Markets Authority comes into existence
- Consumer protection: Defined contribution pensions market set for reform
- Consumer protection: FCA publishes proposals to regulate consumer credit
- Consumer protection: Protecting consumers in the mortgage market
- Consumer protection: Rail users to receive compensation for delays
- Consumer protection: Unfair commercial practices case—loss of the 'professional diligence' defence for misleading commercial practices?
- Data protection: Resolution passed encouraging greater co-ordination of global data protection enforcement
- Data protection: Direct marketing guidance serves as best practice reminder
- Financial services: Competition in the financial services sector
- Intellectual property: IPR Helpdesk publishes fact sheet on assignment of IP rights
- Law firms and solicitors' regulation: Lawyers and bankruptcy
- Privacy: Are UK privacy laws sufficiently protecting app users?
- Sales and supply of goods: scrap metal rules
- Tax: Are VAT repayments trading receipts?
- Consultations of note
