Commercial round-up for week ending 4 October 2013

Published on: 03 October 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
  • New Practice Notes
  • New checklists
  • News analysis
  • Advertising and marketing: Astroturfing—what can be done to tackle fake online reviews?
  • Advertising and marketing: CAP and ASA issue guidance
  • Business trends: Is infrastructure the key to the growth of UK business?
  • Companies: Fiduciary duties of non-executive directors and misuse of confidential information
  • Constitutional law: Access to information and defining a 'public authority
  • Consumer protection: Competition and Markets Authority comes into existence
Article summary

The weekly round-up from Lexis®PSL Commercial. Reporting on key current awareness, news analysis, and including links to our weekly consultation and legislation trackers which respectively track consultations of note for commercial lawyers and changes to legislation and significant bills through Parliament. Also reporting on new Practice Notes or precedents published this week and Practice Notes or precedents which we have updated. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

