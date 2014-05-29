- Commercial round-up for week ending 30 May 2014
- News analysis
- Business trends: Tax planning after Icebreaker
- Advertising and marketing: Gambling (Licensing and Advertising) Act 2014: upping the ante for remote gambling operators
- Competition: Memorandum of Understanding struck between Serious Fraud Office and Competition and Markets Authority
- Competition: Public interest concerns in EU mergers
- Consumer protection: Unfair terms and mortgages
- Consumer protection: Loans in foreign currency
- Contracts: No reduction in damages because the claimant obtained a benefit following breach
- Data protection: What not to forget about the right to be forgotten
- Intellectual property: A pan-European sense of relief for Actavis against Lilly (Part 2)
- Intellectual property: Intellectual Property Act 2014 changes design law and patent
- Partnerships: Blowing the whistle on the firm
Article summary
The weekly round-up from Lexis®PSL Commercial. Reporting on key current awareness, news analysis, and including links to our weekly consultation, cases and legislation trackers which respectively track consultations and cases of note for commercial lawyers and changes to legislation and significant bills through Parliament. Also reporting on new materials published this week and materials which we have updated.
