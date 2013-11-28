- Commercial round-up for week ending 29 November 2013
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- New checklists
- News analysis
- Companies: Dismissals in the context of an administration
- Competition: Abusing dominant positions
- Consumer protection: Cap on payday loans interest
- Consumer protection: Price comparison websites under scrutiny
- Consumer protection: Rogue PPI firms to face fines under new review
- Cross-border trading: Spain and Gibraltar—when can EU member states restrict free movement?
- Data protection: Temporary workers should receive adequate data protection training
- Data protection: ICO warns marketing rules must be kept to during lead up to Scottish referendum
- Equality law: Supreme Court upholds rulings that owner of hotel unlawfully discriminated against gay couple
- Health and safety: Sentencing powers for environmental offences
- Insurance: Legal expenses insurance and the right to choose a lawyer
- Law firms regulation: Are freelance lawyers here to stay?
- Social media: Law firms should embrace, not fear, social media engagement
- Supply of services: When are airlines and transport providers allowed to decline passengers?
- Cases tracker
- Consultation tracker
- Consultations of note
- Legislation tracker
- New statutory instruments and laws
Article summary
The weekly round-up from Lexis®PSL Commercial. Reporting on key current awareness, news analysis, and including links to our weekly consultation and legislation trackers which respectively track consultations of note for commercial lawyers and changes to legislation and significant bills through Parliament. Also reporting on new Practice Notes or precedents published this week and Practice Notes or precedents which we have updated.
