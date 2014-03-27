- Commercial round-up for week ending 28 March 2014
- News analysis
- Advertising and marketing: ASA and CAP issue guidance for bloggers and new guidance on price comparisons
- Advertising and marketing: Paddy Power advertisement offensive
- Business trends: zero hours contracts
- Competition law: Ofgem refers big six energy companies to CMA
- Competition law: new Technology Transfer Regulation and collective actions
- Competition law: OFT fines companies in care home medicine cartel case
- Constitutional law: Is the Inquiries Act redundant?
- Consumer credit: government to cap payday lending costs
- Consumer credit: guidance for providers on money laundering
- Consumer credit: Supreme Court rules in 15-year old laptop case
- Consumer protection: Common European Sales Law update
- Consumer protection: alternative and online dispute resolution
- Consumer protection: Furniture and carpet retailers change pricing practices after OFT investigation
- Consumer protection: PhonePayPlus fines company £100,000
- Data protection: company fined for ignoring Telephone Preference Service
- Data protection: ICO launches corporate plan
- Data protection: selling client data
- Environment: green bond insurance
- Financial services: New regulator targets competition in payment systems
- Financing: shareholder loan agreements held to constitute a 'debenture'
- Intellectual property: construction of consent order and reasonable endeavours
- Intellectual property: copyright infringement
- Internet: Select committee publishes online safety report
- Outsourcing: TUPE: intention that task is short-term means more than 'hope' or 'wish'
- Procurement: OFT finds scope for improvement in purchase and supply of public sector ICT
- Social media: social media at work
The weekly round-up from Lexis®PSL Commercial. Reporting on key current awareness, news analysis, and including links to our weekly consultation, cases and legislation trackers which respectively track consultations and cases of note for commercial lawyers and changes to legislation and significant bills through Parliament. Also reporting on new materials published this week and materials which we have updated.
