- Commercial round-up for week ending 28 June 2013
- New Practice Notes
- New Precedents
- News analysis
- Competition law: Damages and collective redress
- Confidentiality: Confidentiality and cement formulations
- Consumer credit: Licences for Green Deal participants
- Consumer protection: Consumer Codes Approval Scheme
- Consumer protection: Ofgem announces reforms to benefit consumers
- Consumer protection: Advertising Standards Authority upholds complaints against texts sent by payday lenders
- Consumer protection: Protecting vulnerable consumers in home finance
- Contracts: what are the implications of using Most Favoured Nation clauses?
- Data protection: Information Commissioner issues annual report
- Data protection: Google in hot water
- Data protection: Data protection regulation
- Intellectual property: General injunctions and their compatibility with the Enforcement Directive
- Intellectual property: PCC patents case—heated rollers and threats
- Intellectual property: Specific language is crucial in licence contracts
- Intellectual property: What does the future hold for international patent litigation?
- Media: new social media prosecution guidelines published
- Retail: Groceries Code Adjudicator established
- Tax: Supreme Court refuses further reference to CJEU on Aimia/Loyalty Management
- Zoom in on agency
- Consultation tracker
- Consultations of note
- New legislation
- New SIs
- Legislation tracker
- Contacts
Article summary
The weekly round-up from Lexis®PSL Commercial. Reporting on key current awareness, news analysis, and including links to our weekly consultation and legislation trackers which respectively track consultations of note for commercial lawyers and changes to legislation and significant bills through Parliament. Also reporting on our new Practice Notes or precedents published this week and Practice Notes or precedents which we have updated.
