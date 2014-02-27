- Commercial round-up for week ending 28 February 2014
- Advertising and marketing: CAP and ASA announce new measures on food and soft drink advertising
- Choice of law and jurisdiction: Assessing substance or procedure divide in determining applicable law under Rome II
- Consumer protection: clamp down on rogue claims management companies
- Consumer protection: OFT reports on academic sanctions
- Contract law: Common European Sales Law
- Corporate insolvency: Lehmans waterfall decision
- Data protection: Custodial sentences for DPA breaches
- Data protection: Investigations into Treasury Solicitor's Department and social housing organisations
- Data protection: Consumers to receive more information about government data requests
- Data protection: guidance: Conducting privacy impact assessments code of practice—February 2014
- Environment: Likely hot topics in 2014
- Health and safety: Supporting employees in times of stress
- Information technology: Keeping IT systems safe
- Insurance: Assessing the impact of Flood Re
- Insurance: Expert group reports back on insurance contract law
- Internet and e-commerce: Staying listed on Google
- Money laundering: MEPs vote to end anonymity of owners of companies and trusts
- Partnerships: Preventing tax losses though the use of limited liability partnerships
- Supply of goods and services: Amendments to Tobacco Directive adopted by European Parliament
- Consultations of note
The weekly round-up from Lexis®PSL Commercial. Reporting on key current awareness, news analysis, and including links to our weekly consultation, cases and legislation trackers which respectively track consultations and cases of note for commercial lawyers and changes to legislation and significant bills through Parliament. Also reporting on new Practice Notes or precedents published this week and Practice Notes or precedents which we have updated.
