- Commercial round-up for week ending 27 September 2013
- New Practice Notes
- New checklists
- News analysis
- Bribery and corruption: first defendants charged by SFO under Bribery Act appear in court
- Consumer protection: CJEU says professional diligence is not enough
- Consumer protection: OFT consults on in-app purchases
- Consumer protection: Tighter controls for gambling operators
- Contract law: Court clarifies interpretation of collateral warranties in construction contracts
- Contract law: High Court considers formation of contract
- Data protection: ICO issues guidance on security breaches
- Health and safety: Historic compensation claims for industrial diseases
- Intellectual property law: A voluntary code to combat piracy
- Media: Sources unknown—journalists and confidential information
- Outsourcing: TUPE to retain service provision change
- Sale and supply of goods: New rules for scrap metal dealers
- Zoom in on data protection
- Consultation tracker
- Consultations of note
- Legislation tracker
- New SIs
Article summary
The weekly round-up from Lexis® Commercial. Reporting on key current awareness, news analysis, and including links to our weekly consultation and legislation trackers which respectively track consultations of note for commercial lawyers and changes to legislation and significant bills through Parliament. Also reporting on our new Practice Notes or precedents published this week and Practice Notes or precedents which we have updated.
