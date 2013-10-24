- Commercial round-up for week ending 25 October 2013
- News analysis
- Competition law: China clay held together by price control
- Competition law: OFT launches call for information on undergraduate higher education in England
- Confidentiality: Strangers on a train—lessons in confidentiality
- Consumer credit: Addressing compliance in consumer credit
- Consumer protection: CJEU rules on consumer protection and cross-border sales
- Consumer protection: Ofcom publishes guidance on mid-contract price rises
- Consumer protection: OFT publishes response on draft Consumer Contracts (Information, Cancellation and Additional Payments) Regulations 2013
- Consumer protection: OFT consults on draft guidance for letting agents and landlords
- Consumer protection: A new, utilities-style regulator will help smaller players in the banking system
- Consumer protection: Fare pricing information—it’s in the small print
- Consumer protection: Scottish Power to compensate customers for sales practices
- Consumer protection: You have been warned—FCA expands warning notice powers
- Contract law: High Court holds that contract can be made in two jurisdictions
- Contractual disputes: A study in injunctions
- Cross-border: Ignore TTIP at your peril
- Data protection: Spam texting sentence overturned
- Data protection: definition of personal data
- Data protection: MEPS vote on Data Protection Regulation
- Environment: The EU assesses the environmental impact of fracking
- Health and safety: Employers’ duties to address stress at work
- Intellectual property: Gas company vicariously liable for database rights infringement by staff
- Outsourcing: Supreme Court holds local authority owes non-delegable duty of care
- Tort: The death of libel tourism?
- Cases tracker
- Consultation tracker
- Consultations of note
- Consultation tracker
- Legislation tracker
- New SIs and laws
- Legislation tracker
Article summary
The weekly round-up from Lexis®PSL Commercial. Reporting on key current awareness, news analysis, and including links to our weekly consultation and legislation trackers which respectively track consultations of note for commercial lawyers and changes to legislation and significant bills through Parliament. Also reporting on new Practice Notes or precedents published this week and Practice Notes or precedents which we have updated.
