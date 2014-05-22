Sign-in Help
Legal News

Commercial round-up for week ending 23 May 2014

Published on: 22 May 2014
  • News analysis
  • Advertising: ASA refers two advertisers to trading standards for misleading advertising
  • Advertising: CAP issues guidance on advertising during the World Cup
  • Competition law: Abuse of dominance
  • Competition law: Mergers and the public interest test
  • Competition law: When will enforcing patent rights be abusive?
  • Consumer credit: FCA finds credit advertising inadequate
  • Consumer protection: CMA response on consultation on Pricing Practices Guide
  • Consumer protection: Higher education
Article summary

The weekly round-up from Lexis®PSL Commercial. Reporting on key current awareness, news analysis, and including links to our weekly consultation, cases and legislation trackers which respectively track consultations and cases of note for commercial lawyers and changes to legislation and significant bills through Parliament. Also reporting on new materials published this week and materials which we have updated. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

