- Commercial round-up for week ending 22 November 2013
- New practice notes
- Updated practice notes
- New precedents
- New checklists
- News analysis
- Advertising and marketing law: ASA announces Trading Standards will be legal backstop
- Advertising and marketing law: Court of Appeal upholds appeal about Christian advertisement
- Advertising and marketing law: PhonePayPlus issues new guidance on digital marketing
- Business trends: Unpaid internships are not exempt from national minimum wage
- Competition law: Has the Canadian Supreme Court altered the competition landscape?
- Competition law: US Airways/American Airlines merger given the go-ahead
- Consumer protection: European Commission publishes proposal on small claims procedure
- Consumer protection: Court of Appeal dismisses appeal in doorstep selling case
- Contract law: The case for care—the terms and enforceability of oral agreements
- Contract law: The full package—how entire agreement clauses prevent oral assurances being imputed into the written contract
- Contract law: The key to success—construction of commercial agreements and the (in)admissibility of pre-contractual negotiations
- Cross-border trading: When can EU sanctions be challenged?
- Data protection: private investigators convicted under DPA
- Dispute resolution: Disputing the authenticity of documents
- Insurance: Court considers correct approach to construction of reinsurance contracts
- Intellectual property: The birth of super collecting societies?
- Intellectual property: The social benefit of copyright infringement
- Internet and e-commerce: Court mindful of consumer protection in forum dispute
- Internet and e-commerce: ISPs and the protection of privacy
- Law firm regulation: Consumer credit and law firms
- Media: Press regulation—life after the Royal Charter
- Tort: Bank’s liability for Libor manipulation—Court of Appeal allows test-case
- Cases tracker
Consultation tracker
- Legislation tracker
- New statutory instruments and laws
Legislation tracker
Article summary
The weekly round-up from Lexis®PSL Commercial. Reporting on key current awareness, news analysis, and including links to our weekly consultation and legislation trackers which respectively track consultations of note for commercial lawyers and changes to legislation and significant bills through Parliament. Also reporting on new Practice Notes or precedents published this week and Practice Notes or precedents which we have updated.
