Commercial round-up for week ending 22 August 2014

- Scottish referendum: implications of Scottish independence
- Consumer protection: accidents on holiday
- Consumer protection: guidance on new rights for consumers where misleading and aggressive commercial practices
- Contract: choice of court agreements
- Contract: illegality
- Social media: changes to Facebook terms on marketing
- Tort: Court of Appeal overturns decision on architect's duty of care
- Cases
- Consultations
- Consultations of note
- Consultation tracker
- Legislation
- Updated Practice Notes
- Contacts
- Back copies
