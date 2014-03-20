- Commercial round-up for week ending 21 March 2014
- News analysis
- Budget March 2014: analysis
- Advertising and marketing: CJEU holds that unlawful comparative and misleading advertising are not the same
- Agency and distribution: construing the contract on liquidation
- Business trends: apprenticeships
- Competition law: mergers and acquisitions in the telecommunications sector
- Competition law: OFT publishes report on the higher education sector in England
- Confidentiality: music format rights
- Consumer credit: Banks and building societies repay customers after OFT action
- Consumer protection: Consumer Futures publishes report on implications of Scottish independence for consumer protection
- Contract: assignment without consent
- Contract: liens and electronic databases
- Contract: raising construction arguments to resolve disputes may backfire
- Contract: Scottish Law Commission publishes annual report
- Contract: the implications of not following an agreed variation procedure
- Contract: terminating contracts
- Corporate: All clear? Transparency on non-financial matters
- Data protection: more enforcement action from the Information Commissioner
- Environment: a stricter approach to environmental offending
- Insolvency: Insolvency law—key areas of reform
- Insurance: general insurance add-ons
- Internet and e-commerce: Do we need a Magna Carta for the World Wide Web?
- Internet and e-commerce: European parliament committee votes on telecoms regulation
- Internet and e-commerce: FCA's final statement on the promotion of crowdfunding
- Law firms: using client feedback to improve business practices
- Procurement: Cabinet Office announces that EU procurement directives will take effect on 17 April
- Supply of goods and services: tobacco directive passed by European Council
- Tort: professional negligence—quantifying loss of chance
- This week on Comet
- Cases tracker
Consultation tracker
- Consultations of note
- Consultation tracker
- Legislation tracker
- New statutory instruments and laws
Legislation tracker
- New practice notes
- New Q&As
- Contacts
- Back copies
Article summary
The weekly round-up from Lexis®PSL Commercial. Reporting on key current awareness, news analysis, and including links to our weekly consultation, cases and legislation trackers which respectively track consultations and cases of note for commercial lawyers and changes to legislation and significant bills through Parliament. Also reporting on new materials published this week and materials which we have updated.
