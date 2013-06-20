Sign-in Help
Home / Commercial / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Commercial round-up for week ending 21 June 2013

Commercial round-up for week ending 21 June 2013
Published on: 20 June 2013
Updated on: 21 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Commercial round-up for week ending 21 June 2013
  • New Practice Notes
  • News analysis
  • Advertising and marketing: CAP issues new guidance on social media
  • Advertising: New guidance from CAP on wind farms
  • Company law: Prest—Divisional divide
  • Company law: Transparency on company ownership
  • Competition law: Proposals in draft Consumer Rights Bill for reforming UK private actions
  • Consumer: Regulation and Directive on alternative dispute resolution for consumer disputes published in Official Journal
  • Consumer credit: Should the OFT be tougher in relation to consumer credit regulation?
    • More...

Article summary

The weekly round-up from Lexis®PSL Commercial. Reporting on key current awareness, news analysis, and including links to our weekly consultation and legislation trackers which respectively track consultations of note for commercial lawyers and changes to legislation and significant bills through Parliament. Also reporting on our new Practice Notes or precedents published this week and Practice Notes or precedents which we have updated. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Build Operate Transfer (BOT) contracts

The Public Private Partnership (PPP) models are a popular way for governments to involve private investment, expertise and risk in procuring infrastructure, with the potential to deliver a project more efficiently and economically. One of the most popular PPP models for procuring infrastructure

LEXISNEXIS

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Express and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made (or there may be a combination of written and oral

LEXISNEXIS

Payment in lieu of notice (PILON)

The right to notice means a right for the employee to remain in employment for the period of notice, not simply to be paid for it. An employer will therefore often include in the contract an express right to make a payment in lieu of notice ('PILON') as an alternative to giving notice, to ensure

LEXISNEXIS

Double insurance and contribution

Overlapping insurance policesThere are various reasons why an insured may end up with overlapping insurance cover, whether deliberately or otherwise.Examples include the situation where the insured takes the benefit of other insurance arranged by another party or where, in the commercial world, risk

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More