- Commercial round-up for week ending 21 June 2013
- New Practice Notes
- News analysis
- Advertising and marketing: CAP issues new guidance on social media
- Advertising: New guidance from CAP on wind farms
- Company law: Prest—Divisional divide
- Company law: Transparency on company ownership
- Competition law: Proposals in draft Consumer Rights Bill for reforming UK private actions
- Consumer: Regulation and Directive on alternative dispute resolution for consumer disputes published in Official Journal
- Consumer credit: Should the OFT be tougher in relation to consumer credit regulation?
- Consumer credit: The OFT uses its new powers to suspend a credit licence
- Corporate governance: ICSA cyber risk guidance
- Data protection: Social networking sites, online forums and the application of the DPA
- Data protection: ICO levies fines for direct marketing breaches
- Data protection: Prism and the collection of data by state agencies
- Intellectual property: Is UK design law in need of simplification?
- Intellectual property: High Court’s Myriad ruling will spur novel patent claims
- Intellectual property: What constitutes evidence of confusion in passing off claims?
- Procurement: making savings in PFI/PPP contracts
- Sale and supply of goods: personalised pricing
- Consultation tracker
- Consultations of note
- New legislation
- New SIs
- Legislation tracker
Article summary
The weekly round-up from Lexis®PSL Commercial. Reporting on key current awareness, news analysis, and including links to our weekly consultation and legislation trackers which respectively track consultations of note for commercial lawyers and changes to legislation and significant bills through Parliament. Also reporting on our new Practice Notes or precedents published this week and Practice Notes or precedents which we have updated.
