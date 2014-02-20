Sign-in Help
Home / Commercial / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Commercial round-up for week ending 21 February 2014

Published on: 20 February 2014
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Commercial round-up for week ending 21 February 2014
  • News analysis
  • Business trends: Red Tape Challenge—how successful have the measures been so far?
  • Consumer credit: new web pages for consumer credit firms
  • Contracts: drafting successful exclusion clauses
  • Contracts: misrepresentation
  • Environment: significant case law in 2013
  • Intellectual property: highlights of 2013
  • Internet and e-commerce: do hyperlinks require a licence?
  • Internet and e-commerce: brand names in search engines can constitute trade mark infringement
    • More...

Article summary

The weekly round-up from Lexis®PSL Commercial. Reporting on key current awareness, news analysis, and including links to our weekly consultation, cases and legislation trackers which respectively track consultations and cases of note for commercial lawyers and changes to legislation and significant bills through Parliament. Also reporting on new Practice Notes or precedents published this week and Practice Notes or precedents which we have updated. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

