- Commercial round-up for week ending 20 September 2013
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- New precedents
- News analysis
- Advertising and marketing: ASA rules on user-generated content
- Advertising and marketing: CAP changes rules on gambling
- Competition law: Competition Commission calls for greater local competition in private healthcare
- Competition law: OFT responds to consultation on streamlining regulatory and competition appeals
- Consumer law: Government announces reviews for consumer contracts and Telecoms Action Plan
- Consumer law: OFT responds on Consumer Rights Bill
- Contract law: Drafting clarity at the heart of performance bond case
- Contract law: European Parliament legal affairs committee backs Common European Sales Law
- Contract law: Liability for damages caused by construction design flaws
- Data protection: Law Commission issues consultation on data sharing between public bodies
- Environment: Preparing for the new Waste Electrical and Electronic Regulations
- Environment: Will energy reforms start a race to the bottom?
- Gambling: National Lottery Commission transfers functions to Gambling Commission
- Equality and human rights: What should schools keep in mind when drafting and reviewing admissions policies?
- Insurance: Does overlapping legislation make compliance with sanctions impossible for international businesses?
- Internet and e-commerce: Google and privacy online—legal obligations
- Law firms regulation: Possible consequences of using rogue private investigators
- Public procurement: Minimising risks of legacy ICT systems
- Public procurement: Welsh government issues guidance on blacklists
- Social media: What should social media sites do when crimes are committed through their services?
- Tort: Google and privacy online—jurisdiction
- Consultation tracker
- Consultations of note
- Legislation tracker
- New SIs
- Contacts
Article summary
The weekly round-up from Lexis® Commercial. Reporting on key current awareness, news analysis, and including links to our weekly consultation and legislation trackers which respectively track consultations of note for commercial lawyers and changes to legislation and significant bills through Parliament. Also reporting on our new Practice Notes or precedents published this week and Practice Notes or precedents which we have updated.
