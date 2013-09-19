Sign-in Help
Home / Commercial / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Commercial round-up for week ending 20 September 2013

Commercial round-up for week ending 20 September 2013
Published on: 19 September 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Commercial round-up for week ending 20 September 2013
  • New Practice Notes
  • Updated Practice Notes
  • New precedents
  • News analysis
  • Advertising and marketing: ASA rules on user-generated content
  • Advertising and marketing: CAP changes rules on gambling
  • Competition law: Competition Commission calls for greater local competition in private healthcare
  • Competition law: OFT responds to consultation on streamlining regulatory and competition appeals
  • Consumer law: Government announces reviews for consumer contracts and Telecoms Action Plan
    • More...

Article summary

The weekly round-up from Lexis® Commercial. Reporting on key current awareness, news analysis, and including links to our weekly consultation and legislation trackers which respectively track consultations of note for commercial lawyers and changes to legislation and significant bills through Parliament. Also reporting on our new Practice Notes or precedents published this week and Practice Notes or precedents which we have updated. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Transferred malice

The principle of transferred maliceIf a person has a malicious intent towards X and, in carrying out that intent, injures Y, he is guilty of an offence. So, if D shoots at A with intent to kill him but kills B by mistake it is murder; the mistake as to the identity of the victim is irrelevant as D

LEXISNEXIS

Scrip dividends

Dividends involve a distribution of cash or a distribution of non-cash assets (known as a distribution in kind or a distribution in specie).A scrip dividend (in a tax context, sometimes referred to as a stock dividend) allows a shareholder to receive new shares in a company as an alternative to a

LEXISNEXIS

Constructive trusts

Millett LJ subdivided types of constructive trust into two categories, distinguishing between:•the constructive trust proper, where equity intervenes to prevent the legal owner from unconscionably denying the beneficial interest of another (known as the institutional constructive trust)•the

LEXISNEXIS

Compulsory winding up of a company—the process and procedure

STOP PRESS: The Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 contains provisions which, on a temporary basis (presently until 31 December 2020) impose significant limitations on the ability for a creditor to seek a winding-up order against a company. For further reading, see Practice Note: Corporate

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More